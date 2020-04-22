A 100-person protest was held in an Idaho after police said a woman violated city orders by being on a playground

caption People protesting at Meridian City Hall. source CBS 2 Idaho News

Sara Brady, of Meridian, Idaho, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing.

Police say Brady was part of a group that gathered at a playground that had been blocked off with caution tape to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

After Brady was arrested, a group of 100 people gathered Meridian City Hall to protest on her behalf.

Sara Brady, of Meridian, Idaho, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing, according to CBS affiliate KBOI-TV.

Meridian police told KBOI that 40-year-old Brady was part of a group of people who had gathered at a city playground that had been blocked off by caution tape in an attempt to keep people away to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Police said that they asked the group to leave several times, and Brady refused to comply.

“These are very trying times and the Meridian Police Department supports the public’s right to assemble for peaceful protest, however the right does not include damaging public property or ignoring closures of City property and facilities,” the Meridian Police Department said.

Following the arrest, about 100 people gathered at Meridian City Hall to protest on Brady’s behalf, according to KTVB.

“I feel like I was singled out because I was the only person that was arrested,” Brady, 40, told KBOI. “I wasn’t the only person standing on the bark. I definitely wasn’t playing on the playground equipment. I wasn’t swinging, never touched them. But yeah, I do feel like I was singled out and maybe it was because I asked too many questions.”

As of Wednesday morning, Idaho has reported 1,766 COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths from the virus.

The state is under a stay-at-home order calling for residents to self-isolate and only go out in public when necessary.