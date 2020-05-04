Prudential and HReasily sign strategic partnership to bring convenient HR services to SMEs in Asia

Pulse by Prudential will provide Prudential SMEs customers in Asia access to simple, efficient and integrated HR and benefits management services

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 4 May 2020 – Prudential Corporation Asia (Prudential) and HR Easily (HReasily) today signed a partnership agreement to offer Prudential’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) customers across Asia access to HReasily’s human resource (HR) and benefits management platform.





This partnership with HReasily, one of the fastest-growing HR-Tech companies in Asia, underscores Prudential’s commitment to building a complete digital ecosystem for SMEs to protect their income and investment, help them run their business, and care for their employees.





HReasily is the first of many services that Prudential will soon make available to its SMEs customers on Pulse. From June 2020, Prudential’s SMEs customers will have access to HReasily’s cloud-based payroll, leave, claims, time and attendance, as well as HR management solutions through PruWorks.





Pulse is Prudential’s super app that enables users to manage their health and wealth holistically through access to advanced, AI-driven symptom checker, health assessment and wellness tools, as well as virtual consults with qualified doctors.





For SMEs owners, Pulse will fast become an essential tool to run a successful business, by providing customers with access to a suite of services on a single, convenient platform.





Prudential continues to innovate and provide meaningful protection and value-add solutions to SME owners while helping to ensure that their employees keep healthy.





Mr Nic Nicandrou, Chief Executive of Prudential Corporation Asia, said, “SMEs make up more than 95 per cent of all Asian businesses, providing two out of three private-sector jobs on the continent.[1] Yet success is elusive, and SMEs face many obstacles on their path to success.





At Prudential, we are committed to helping our SMEs owners grow the business they love. We want to make it easy for SMEs to protect their investments, run their businesses and care for their employees. Through Pulse, we will provide access to the best-in-class suite of tools, specifically built for SMEs. Hence why we are delighted to welcome HReasily as a partner in our growing ecosystem for SMEs.”





Mr Pascal Henry, CEO and Co-founder of HReasily, said, “We see a great opportunity to serve a large number of SMEs with our innovative HR tools. We look forward to partnering with Prudential and joining their ecosystem to offer a holistic solution to their SMEs across Asia.”



About Pulse





Pulse by Prudential is a digital health app and the first of its kind in the region to offer holistic health management to consumers. Using AI-powered self-help tools and real-time information, the app serves as a 24/7 health and wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset of diseases. Pulse is part of Prudential’s region-wide strategy to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to everyone across Asia by leveraging digital technologies and best-in-class partnerships.





Following the regional launch of Pulse in Malaysia in August 2019, Pulse will be available in a total of 11 markets across the region supported by a growing suite of value-add services such as a symptom checker and health assessment, personal wellness services, as well as video consultations.





Since launch, Pulse has over 3 million downloads. Pulse is currently available on the Apple and Google Play stores in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.





For more information, and to download Pulse, log onto www.wedopulse.com.





About Prudential Corporation Asia





Prudential Corporation Asia is a business unit of Prudential plc (United Kingdom)*, comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. It is headquartered in Hong Kong.





Prudential is a leading life insurer with operations spanning 13 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Through a robust multi-channel distribution platform, Prudential provides a comprehensive range of savings, investment and protection products to meet the diverse needs of Asian families.





Eastspring Investments manages investments across Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional investors. It is a leading Asia-based asset manager with on-the-ground presence in 11 major Asian markets as well as distribution offices in North America and Europe. It has over US$241 billion in assets under management (as at 31 December 2019), managing funds across a range of asset classes including equities and fixed income.





*Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States or with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.





Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N).





About HR Easily Private Limited

Established in 2015 in Singapore, HReasily is a leading HR Tech company in Asia intent on delivering the best-in-class HR platform.





HReasily understands that as businesses grow, human resource management becomes increasingly complex. At HReasily, we focus on the only resource that matters, people, and making every day better for them. We provide solutions that improve the day-to-day running of businesses, by automating business processes such as Payroll, Staff Management, Claims, Leave, Time & Attendance and Scheduling. There are currently over 50,000 SMEs on the HReasily platform across Asia.