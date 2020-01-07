Sony just revealed the PlayStation 5 logo, and it looks exactly like you’d expect

source Sony

Sony’s next-generation PlayStation console is scheduled to arrive this coming holiday season.

We’ve yet to see the console, but Sony has already given the PlayStation 4’s successor an unsurprising name: PlayStation 5.

On Monday evening, during Sony’s keynote speech at CES 2020, the PlayStation 5 logo was shown for the first time.

The PS5 logo looks strikingly similar to previous PlayStation console logos.

In 2020, both Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation groups plan to launch new, next-generation game consoles.

Both are scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and both are being slowly detailed by their respective producers. The latest such drip of news on the PlayStation 5 from Sony’s PlayStation team was a surprise reveal during Sony’s keynote address at the tech industry’s annual trade show, CES.

PlayStation group leader Jim Ryan took the stage on Monday night in Las Vegas, where Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 logo for the first time – a logo we expect to see a lot more of in the coming years.

The PlayStation 5 logo – abbreviated as “PS5” – retains a very similar typeface to previous PlayStation consoles:

Aside from the original PlayStation logo, the PlayStation console line has retained a relatively similar logo design across the past 20-plus years. With the PlayStation 2, Sony established a distinct look for the PlayStation logo that’s carried across handheld and home consoles, in addition to a plethora of PlayStation-branded services.

Look no further than this tweet for evidence of how little the logo has changed over the years:

People talking about how bad the PS5 logo is…but it…looks like how it always has…lol. pic.twitter.com/Z3JX0ShvNb — Jade☄ (@Wildbergerrrr) January 7, 2020

Alongside the logo reveal, Ryan reiterated some of the core features of the PlayStation 5 that Sony’s been discussing. The console includes “future-proof technology” like an “ultra-high speed SSD, 3D audio, Ultra HD Blu-ray, and a brand-new controller with haptics and adaptive trigger buttons,” he said.

Sony has yet to show the PlayStation 5 or its new controller, but images of the console’s development kit – a device used to develop and test games – have already begun to surface.

Additionally, patent images offered an early look at the next PlayStation gamepad.

caption Two PlayStation 5 development kits. The console is unlikely to look anything like these. source Alcoholikaust/Twitter

Officially, Sony has yet to reveal the look of the new PlayStation console. But with only so many months left between now and the holiday season, we’re likely to see it sooner than later.