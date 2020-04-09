Public Rec’s jogger pants are so comfortable that I’ve barely worn anything else for the last month of working from home

caption The Public Rec All Day Every Day Joggers in Dark Olive. source Public Rec

Popular men’s athleisure brand Public Rec recently released the All Day Every Day Joggers, which are largely inspired by the brand’s bestselling All Day Every Day Pants.

Unlike other sweatpants, All Day Every Day Joggers let you choose waist and inseam sizes for the perfect fit. They’re also made from a blend of spandex and nylon for comfort and durability.

I’ve used them for everything from traveling and running errands to lounging around the house, and they’ve become my favorite pair of pants.

Jogger pants, typically characterized by their tapered fit and at-the-ankle cut, are a trendy alternative to wide-legged sweatpants – and they appeal to more than just runners.

They’re neater, better for showing off your sneakers, and closer in style to the slim, skinny, or tapered pants men usually wear.

While just about any pair of joggers worth considering will have a better fit than basic sweatpants, popular men’s athleisure brand Public Rec makes it even easier to get the perfect fit with its All Day Every Day Joggers.

Inspired by the brand’s bestselling All Day Every Day Pant, the new All Day Every Day Joggers feature the same great attributes like exact sizing and performance materials.

caption The Public Rec All Day Every Day Joggers in Heather Charcoal. source Public Rec

Public Rec All Day Every Day Joggers are made out of a blend of spandex and nylon, which makes them lightweight and stretchy, yet durable. They’re available in eight colors – Navy, Black, Stone Grey, Heather Charcoal, Dark Olive, Heather Navy, Heather Burgundy, and Fog.

What they’re like to wear

I recently named the Public Rec All Day Every Day Joggers as the best-fitting sweatpants you can buy because of its unique sizing. Unlike other sweatpants that come in basic alpha sizes (small, medium, large, and so on), Public Rec’s All Day Every Day Joggers use waist and inseam sizes like traditional pant styles, such as jeans or dress pants, to achieve the perfect fit. Additionally, the waist has a drawstring for more adjustability.

Whether you’re short, wide, tall, skinny, or anywhere in between, you won’t struggle with sizing. And when it comes to style, if you’ve never really been able to pull off sweatpants because the pairs you tried were sloppy or too loose, you should give the Public Rec All Day Every Day Joggers a try.

In the short time that I’ve owned the ADED Joggers, I’ve used them for traveling (before social distancing began), lounging around at home, and while running errands. To put into perspective just how versatile and comfortable they are, I haven’t worn a pair of jeans in about a month. As someone who usually gets fully dressed for every occasion, no matter how big or small, it takes a really good pair of sweats to take me out of my favorite selvedge jeans and chinos.

Aside from the fit and finish, I really appreciate the zippered front and back pockets because they keep valuables like my phone and wallet secure. Sweatpants usually have loose or shallow pockets, but you won’t have to worry about losing your belongings with these.

caption The zippered front and back pockets keep valuables secure. source Public Rec

I’ve only had the All Day Every Day Joggers for about two months, but I’m already positive they’ll last for a very long time. I’ve owned my other All Day Every Day Pants, which feature the same materials and construction, for more than two-and-a-half years, and they’ve held up wonderfully.

Cons to consider

I like the Public Rec All Day Every Day Joggers so much, I haven’t found a single negative thing to say about them. However, it is worth noting that they’re priced at $98, which might be too expensive depending on your intended use for them. If you’re looking for a basic pair of sweats for doing yard work or other messy projects around the house, you can definitely find a cheaper pair to get the job done.

The bottom line

Public Rec’s All Day Every Day Joggers are great for people who value comfort and versatility without sacrificing fit and style. To put it plainly, they’re very befitting of the All Day Every Day name. Whether you normally live an active lifestyle with lots of traveling, you want a pair of workout joggers that actually look good in the real world, or you simply want perfectly-fitted joggers for lounging around at home, they’re worth adding to your wardrobe.