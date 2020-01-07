Stunning before and after pictures show the collapse of a spectacular rock formation in Puerto Rico as 2 major earthquakes hit the island

source Screenshot/YouTube; Getty Images

One of Puerto Rico’s most famous tourist attractions collapsed and one man was killed amid a series of earthquakes that have hit the Caribbean island this week.

Puerto Rico was hit by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday, and a 6.4 magnitude quake on Tuesday.

One man has been killed and a further eight injured, according to the Associated Press, while the whole island has lost power.

The destruction included the collapse of Punta Ventana- a famous stone arch formation popular with tourists.

Photos show a stunning before and after of the arch, with the top of the formation totally collapsed after the quake.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A famous stone arch formation in Puerto Rico was destroyed on Monday during a week of earthquakes in the Caribbean.

The arch, known as Punta Ventana was a well-known tourist attraction, and collapsed Monday after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Puerto Rico.

“Playa Ventana has collapsed. Today our icon rests in everyone’s memory,” a press officer for the council of the Guayanilla region, where the stone formation is located, said in a Facebook post.

After the arch’s collapse, Puerto Rico was on Tuesday rocked by an even more powerful earthquake, which registered 6.4 on the Richter scale.

One man has been killed and a further eight people were injured by Tuesday’s earthquake, according to the Associated Press.

As well as the collapse of the famous arch, homes collapsed, and cars were wrecked in the aftermath of the two seismic events.

Prior to the earthquake Punta Ventana was a popular tourist attraction and looked like this.

caption The famous arch in Puerto Rico known as Punta Ventana. source YouTube/News Today Az

The top of the arch collapsed entirely after Puerto Rico was hit by the 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

caption Popular tourist landmark Punta Ventana, is destroyed after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020. source RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

The Guánica lighthouse, another landmark in Puerto Rico, suffered damage as a result of the earthquake.

caption Tourists take pictures of the collapsed wall of the ruins of an iconic landmark lighthouse in Guanica, Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020, after it was destroyed by an earthquake. source (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

The lighthouse was built by the Spanish in 1892 and although the tower survived one of the walls collapsed as can be seen below.

caption The collapsed wall of the ruins of an iconic landmark lighthouse is seen in Guanica, Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020, after it was destroyed by an earthquake. – source RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Source: NBC News

Tuesday’s earthquake, which struck near the city of Ponce on the southern part of the island, was the most powerful of a series of earthquakes in recent days.

caption A home is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico January 7, 2020. source REUTERS/Ricardo Ortiz

Albert Rodrigues, a resident of Guánica reported tsunami sirens going off, which he said officials later cancelled.

caption Two men stand in front of a house collapsed by a 5.8 earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020. source RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Source: The Guardian

A home in Guanica, Puerto Rico seen collapsed and surrounded by the bricks that formerly held it up.

caption A home is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico January 7, 2020. source REUTERS/Ricardo Ortiz

Residents whose homes were destroyed remained outside on the streets or went to shelters to avoid further danger from aftershocks or damaged buildings.

caption A family is seen at a shelter set up after a 5.8 earthquake damaged several houses in Guanica, Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020. – source RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Source: The Associated Press

Mayor Mayita Melendez told local newspaper El Nuevo Dia that a 73-year-old man in the southern city of Ponce is confirmed dead.

caption A woman passes by a house damaged by a 5.8 earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020. source RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Melandez said the man died after a wall fell on him in his home, according to the BBC who cite El Nuevo Dia.

Source: BBC, El Nuevo Dia

An island-wide power outage was announced by the Electric Power Authority after two power plants were damaged.

caption Houses damaged by a 5.8 earthquake are seen in Guanica, Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020. – A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico on January 6, 2020. source RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Source: TIME, The Associated Press

“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” Nelson Rivera, a 70-year-old resident in Ponce told the AP.