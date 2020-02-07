I did puppy yoga with 10 adorable Yorkshire Terrier pups and it was the most fun I’ve ever had working out

caption Puppy yoga is just as amazing as you’d imagine. source Tim Chung/Rachel Hosie

I went to a puppy yoga session in London with 10 adorable eight-week-old Yorkshire Terriers.

The class was run by Pets Yoga for a special press event held by Contur, but anyone can buy tickets to the normal sessions.

The hour-long “workout” included basic yoga flow sequences and stretching, but most importantly, plenty of puppy play-time.

It was incredibly fun and I was really pleased to see the puppies were very well looked after too, with the breeders in attendance.

Flamingo yoga, wine yoga, lemur yoga … the novelty namaste movement shows no sign of slowing down, but what may be the best one yet is in London: puppy yoga.

Yes, this is exactly what it sounds like – yoga, while playing with adorable puppies.

The classes are run by a company called Pets Yoga, which holds sessions with baby bunnies and kittens too.

This week I had the good fortune of attending one of the highly sought-after classes at a press event for activewear brand Contur, and it was just as incredible as I’d hoped.

It was a sunny winter’s morning, and as I arrived at the central London location, Savage Garden, I was as excitable as, well, a puppy.

Each session features different breeds, and our pups for the day were 10 eight-to-nine-week-old Yorkshire Terriers, from two different litters.

They were so cute I could barely contain myself.

I mean, really!? Who gave this little guy permission to be so precious?

The puppies at Pets Yoga sessions are all provided by breeders who want their dogs to socialize before they go to their new homes. It’s good for them to be around people.

The breeders come to every session too, to make sure the puppies are all well and are handled safely and correctly.

Our pups were due to start going to their new homes the very next day!

Pets Yoga has upcoming sessions with huskies and labradors, but they’re all sold out — they told us that each class, which costs £35 ($45), gets booked up within minutes.

After a cuddly welcome, it was time to do some actual yoga. The class would be broken down into sections: 10 minutes’ play, 20 minutes’ yoga, 10 minutes for a cuddle break, 10 minutes’ yoga/stretching, and more play-time to finish.

Our teacher, Maiken Fortes, told us to avoid arm balances for the pups’ safety, and she led us through a simple flow sequence including downward dogs (most appropriate), warrior poses, and chaturanga.

It was genuinely a good yoga session, but obviously the little puppers scampering around were incredibly distracting — in the best possible way. You did have to watch out for both the puppies and their toys though.

The puppies would occasionally let out a yap or even do a little pee or poop, but we all just laughed and their owners swiftly cleaned up any mess. I actually found it hilarious how the Yorkies obviously, did not care about our yoga in the slightest and were just having a merry old time running around.

It was time for another cuddle break!

As I sat on my mat surrounded by the incredibly sweet and tiny pups, I certainly felt pretty relaxed.

Fortes told me that some people come just to play with the puppies and don’t actually care about doing the yoga at all.

“It’s nice to learn about yoga in a non-intimidating environment,” she told me before we went into our final stretch session.

Some people might argue that the puppies will help you relax even more, but Fortes said that really, it’s just meant to be fun: “A bit of yoga therapy and a bit of puppy therapy.”

Needless to say, it was the most fun I’ve ever had doing yoga.

If you’re actually after a serious yoga session, puppy yoga is not for you. But if you just want to have a fun, uplifting, relaxing time, it’s perfect.

I can completely see how some serious yoga classes are intimidating for beginners, so I also think Pets Yoga sessions would be a good way to get into it and learn some basic moves in a fun environment.

Before my session, I was concerned that perhaps the whole concept was a gimmick and the pups wouldn’t be looked after well, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The sessions benefit the puppies, the breeders, and those fortunate to nab a spot in one of the classes.

I’m not sure I can ever go back to puppy-less downward dogs.