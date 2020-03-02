caption Purell is currently sold out on Amazon. source Amazon

Purell hand sanitizer is currently sold out from its brand storefront page on Amazon as coronavirus fears mount.

All Purell products are currently listed as “unavailable,” while a disclaimer next to each of the products states “we don’t know when or if this item will be back in stock.”

Select Purell items can be purchased on the site using a third-party seller, some of which are charging upwards of $119 for a pack of two eight-ounce bottles.

"We have experienced several demand surges in the past during other outbreaks – and this is on the higher end of the spectrum but not unprecedented," a spokesperson for Purell parent company Gojo said in a statement shared with Business Insider. "We have added shifts and have team members working overtime – in accordance with our plans for situations like this."

While select Purell products on the site are available, they can only be purchased through third-party sellers, several of which have dramatically raised prices to meet skyrocketing demand.

In one case, we found a single eight-ounce bottle of Purell selling for $29, not including shipping and tax, through the vendor TCH Solutions. In another, a two-pack is going for $119.99 via Deals Broker USA.

The Amazon shortage comes as Purell products continue to fly off the shelves of major retailers and drugstores around the country. According to a representative for Gojo Industries, parent company of Purell, the team has “significantly” increased production to account for the spike in demand.

“We have experienced several demand surges in the past during other outbreaks – and this is on the higher end of the spectrum but not unprecedented,” Gojo spokeswoman Samantha Williams said in a statement shared with Business Insider. “We have added shifts and have team members working overtime – in accordance with our plans for situations like this.”

Further, Williams said, Gojo is in “constant communication with Amazon and working to meet their needs as well as our many distributor partners.”

A representative for Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment .