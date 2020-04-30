There’s a simple way to put on a duvet cover that takes less than 5 minutes

caption It’s hands-down the easiest way to put on a duvet cover. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Changing a duvet cover is often a hated household chore, as it’s difficult and time-consuming to get the cover and comforter to align.

But there’s a stress-free method to get a duvet cover onto your comforter that takes less than five minutes.

The secret is to roll the duvet and cover together like a burrito, as it prevents them from bunching.

First, turn your duvet cover inside out.

caption Turn the cover inside out. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

The cover has to be inside out at the beginning of the process, as you’ll end up reversing it when you roll it later.

Next, lay the cover on your mattress with the mouth at the end of your bed.

caption Lay the cover on your bed. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

You could also lay it on the floor, but if it’s raised, your mattress will be easier to reach.

Lay the comforter on top of the duvet cover.

caption Lay the comforter on top of the cover. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

It’s important that you line up the edges of the comforter and duvet, as you may run into trouble later if you don’t.

Then, if your duvet has built-in ties, you’ll want to attach them.

caption Tie the corners. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

The burrito method works without ties, but you’ll need to be more careful as you roll if you don’t have them.

You can also attach the corners with safety pins if you’re looking for a replacement.

After the ties are attached, it’s time to roll the comforter and duvet together.

caption Roll the comforter and cover together. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Make sure to start from the head of your bed, as you need the open mouth to be at the end of the burrito.

This step works best if you have a partner, as you can maintain equal rolling on both sides.

caption It’s easiest to roll with a partner. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

If you don’t have a buddy to help you, switch back and forth between sides as you roll.

Going back and forth will add a bit of time, but it’s still a speedy process.

Once you’re done rolling, your cover and comforter should look like a skinny burrito.

caption Adjust the ends of the burrito. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Adjust the ends so that they’re even before you move onto the next step.

Next, fold the opening of the duvet cover around the bedding burrito.

caption Fold the duvet cover over the comforter. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

As you pull the cover over the burrito, flip it over so the open mouth is on top.

Then, close the duvet cover.

caption Close the duvet cover. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

Make sure it’s zipped or buttoned tightly, as you don’t want the comforter to spill out.

Finally, shake out the duvet until it returns to its normal shape.

caption Shake the duvet cover. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

If your duvet doesn’t have inner ties, make sure to hold the corners tightly during this step.

While the burrito may not seem like it will unfold, you’ll quickly start to see the normal shape of your duvet as you shake.

caption It took me about 10 seconds to shake the duvet cover out. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

I only had to shake my duvet for about 10 seconds before it looked normal.

After a bit of fluffing, your duvet will look perfect.

caption The recovered duvet. source Samantha Grindell/Insider

The whole process is over in less than five minutes, and it takes all of the stress out of changing your duvet cover.