Qatar Airways to Give Away 100,000 Complimentary Tickets to Frontline Healthcare Professionals

As the foremost airline taking people home, Qatar Airways will now support healthcare workers to take a well-deserved break

Giveaway will open on International Nurses Day 2020 to say a massive thank you to these heroes

Complimentary Economy Class return tickets on Qatar Airways operated flights will be fully flexible for destinations and dates













BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 May 2020 – Qatar Airways will give away 100,000 free tickets to frontline healthcare professionals to say thank you for their heroic work looking after people during the current COVID-19 pandemic.





By maintaining 24/7 operations in recent months, including the provision of over 100 charter flights, Qatar Airways’ mission to repatriate over one million people has received widespread praise and thanks from passengers and governments as the foremost airline taking people home. Given the airline’s work at the frontline of global efforts to repatriate stranded passengers, it now seeks to recognise and reward the world’s frontline healthcare workers.





The giveaway will open at 00.01 AM on 12 May and close at 23:59 on 18 May (Doha time). Healthcare professionals can register for this exclusive offer at qatarairways.com/ThankYouHeroes by submitting a form to receive a unique promotion code, offered on a first come, first served basis.





Healthcare professionals from every country in the world will be eligible for tickets. To ensure the application process is fair and transparent, each country will receive a daily allocation of tickets, depending on its population size, staggered over a seven day period from 12 to 18 May. The daily allocation will be released at 00:01 AM Doha time throughout the campaign period.





The 100,000 healthcare professionals that receive the promotion code can book up to two complimentary Economy Class return tickets on Qatar Airways operated flights — one for themselves and one for a companion — to anywhere on the airline’s global network. Tickets must be booked before 26 November, with travel valid until 10 December 2020. The tickets will be fully flexible, with an unlimited number of destination or date changes allowed without any fees. Fare and surcharges will be waived on tickets, airport taxes apply.*





Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of healthcare professionals around the world who looked after people in these times of uncertainty. Their heroic display of kindness, dedication, and professionalism has saved hundreds of thousands of lives around the world.





“We have built a strong level of trust with passengers, governments, trade partners, and airports as a reliable partner during this crisis and we intend to continue delivering on this mission by acknowledging the incredible efforts of these heroes. Our crew and operation has never given up during these past three months, never abandoned hope or their mission to help people get home to their loved ones and we do not intend to do so now.





“United in dedication, we share our gratitude. Now it is our turn to give something back to those on the healthcare frontline. There are no words or gestures that are enough to repay these brave men and women but we hope that our small offer of a complimentary return flight on Qatar Airways will allow them to enjoy a well-deserved holiday, visit family and friends or explore a destination they have always dreamed of, as travel restrictions start to ease.”





As a further gesture of appreciation, healthcare professionals will be offered additionally a voucher with 35% discount to redeem at Qatar Duty Free retail outlets at the airline’s state-of-the-art hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, valid for use up to 31 December 2020.**





Qatar Airways recently announced that it has begun a phased approach to expanding its network in line with passenger demand evolution and the expected relaxation of entry restrictions around the world. It aims to rebuild its network to an initial 52 destinations by the end of May and 80 in June.





A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’, and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. It is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted ‘Skytrax Airline of the Year’ title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, five times.





Qatar Airways maintains the highest possible hygiene standards, which include the regular disinfection of aircraft, the use of cleaning products recommended by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), and thermal screening of crew.





In addition, Qatar Airways’ aircraft feature the most advanced air filtration systems, equipped with industrial-size HEPA filters that remove 99.97% of viral and bacterial contaminants from re-circulated air, providing the most effective protection against infection. All the airline’s onboard linen and blankets are washed, dried and pressed at microbial lethal temperatures, while its headsets are removed of ear foams and rigorously sanitized after each flight. These items are then sealed into individual packaging by staff wearing hygienic disposable gloves.





Qatar Aircraft Catering Company (QACC) was the first organisation in the world last year to achieve ISO22000:2018 certification from Bureau Veritas with UKAS accreditation, confirming its Food Safety Management System meets the highest standards. All meal service utensils and cutlery are washed with detergents and rinsed with demineralized fresh water at temperatures that kill pathogenic bacteria. All sanitized equipment is handled by staff wearing hygienic disposable gloves, while cutlery is individually re-packed.





* This offer is only available for QR operated flights. Eligible healthcare professions are limited to: Doctor, Medical practitioner, nurse, paramedic, pharmacist, lab technician and clinical researcher. A valid employer ID must be presented at the airport at the point of check in.



** Certain conditions apply, see in store for details, valid until 31 December 2020.





Notes to Editors

Qatar Airways is the national carrier of the State of Qatar. As a multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’ and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. Qatar Airways is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted “Skytrax Airline of the Year” title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, five times.





