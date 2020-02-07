Qatar Airways Volunteers Free Worldwide Air Cargo Transportation of Medical Supplies Donated to China for Coronavirus Alleviation

Qatar Airways is the first international airline to volunteer emergency relief flight delivery worldwide

The first donation from The State of Qatar was delivered by the airline to Shanghai on 2nd Feb

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 Feburary 2020 – Qatar Airways has volunteered free air cargo transportation for medical relief aid organised by Chinese Embassies and Consulates worldwide to fight the coronavirus emergency. Qatar’s national carrier has aims to independently donate millions of medical-grade masks and sanitization bottles to areas in China most urgently in need.





Chinese Ambassador to Qatar, His Excellency Mr. Zhou Jian and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker









Qatar Airways Cargo Fleet





Medical supplies donated by Chinese communities worldwide will be flown by Qatar Airways Cargo freighters through its global network of 170 destinations to its China cargo gateways in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macau.

Qatar Airways Cargo delivered the first batch of critical medical relief aid to Shanghai on 2nd February 2020. The shipment included 100,000 medical-grade N95 respiratory masks and 2,700 medical-grade disposable latex gloves, providing essential protection to healthcare professionals working around the clock at hospitals in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the virus.

Under the relief programme by Chinese overseas communities, 700 kilogrammes of medical aid has already been donated by Chinese businesses and communities in Qatar alone.

The “Green Channel” initiative for complimentary air transportation was announced jointly by Qatar Airways and the Chinese Embassy in Qatar. Qatar Airways is the first international airline to volunteer emergency relief flight delivery.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are taking immediate actions to help alleviate the heartbreaking and devastating situation in China. We hope to make a positive contribution, leveraging our strengths as one of the world’s leading air cargo carriers and strong network of partnerships.”

“Along with the Chinese Embassy in Qatar coordinating relief aid efforts with local Chinese business organisations, we hope our combined efforts can help limit the spread of this virus, ease the burden on local medical personnel and make a meaningful difference.”

Chinese Ambassador to Qatar, His Excellency Mr. Zhou Jian, said: “I would like to thank Qatar Airways for opening a ‘Green Channel’ for transporting these supplies.

“China and Qatar are good friends. We highly appreciate the support for the motherland of Chinese citizens and companies in Qatar, which further strengthens our confidence to win this battle. This will surely write another glorious story in the history of China-Qatar relations.”

Chinese diaspora donations are flooding-in worldwide in rapid response to the shortage of medical supplies reported by the World Health Organization.

The Middle East carrier is also working closely with the World Health Organization and local authorities worldwide safeguard the health and safety of its employees and passengers. Its modern fleet is protected with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration systems, eliminating 99.97% of fine airborne particles from circulating air in cabins, greatly restricting the spread of airborne fungi, viruses and bacteria.

Qatar Airways has taken the decision to suspend passenger flights to mainland China starting 3rd February due to significant operational challenges caused by the outbreak. An ongoing review of operations will be conducted each week to assess the situation but once these restrictions are lifted, Qatar Airways will immediately reinstate its flights. Qatar Airways Cargo freighter service to its two Mainland China destinations — Guangzhou and Shanghai, remains unchanged.

Qatar Airways operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), to more than 170 destinations worldwide. The world’s fastest-growing airline will add Osaka, Japan; Santorini, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Almaty and Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; Accra, Ghana; Cebu, Philippines; Lyon, France; Trabzon, Turkey; Siem Reap, Cambodia and Luanda, Angola to its extensive network in 2020.

For corporate images and videos, please visit the share drive for acess, passwords: h25w.