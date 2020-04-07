Hank the Newfoundland sports a different hairstyle and costume every day, and his photos are spreading joy to strangers stuck in quarantine

caption Hank dressed up as a cow and Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.” source Hannah Heil

Hannah Heil and her husband, Adam, live on a remote farm in northern Wisconsin with their dog, Hank, and three miniature horses.

Heil told Insider how they’ve faced some challenges since the state went into lockdown but that Hank, with his big fluffy hair and loving attitude, is helping them through the coronavirus quarantine.

To spread some of Hank’s joy to others, the couple decided to take his already crazy hair and style it daily. They then share photos on their Instagram account, @hank_hairstyles.

His costumes have taken inspiration from “Tiger King,” “The Flintstones,” and “Cast Away,” and the photos have been cheering up his followers.

Hannah and Adam Heil live on small farm in northern Wisconsin with their big, fluffy Newfoundland dog, Hank, and three miniature horses. Since the state announced a stay-at-home order, the Heils have been holed up with their pets.

Shifting their entire lives to their remote, country home has been difficult. Hannah, who works for a law firm, and Adam, a software designer, were both used to office environments, and they have struggled to work from home with spotty WiFi and an inability to interact with their clients in person.

The one thing that has been helping them the most is their dog, Hank, and his wonderfully long hair.

“Hank is a classic Newfoundland. He’s very much laid-back and loving. I mean a total couch potato. That’s what he is. He’s just a wonderful, snuggly dog,” Hannah Heil told Insider.

To share the joy they get from Hank with the world, the couple created an Instagram page, @hank_hairstyles, where they are posting daily photos of their dog until this period of self-isolation ends.

Take a look at the hilarious pictures of Hank and his funky outfits and hairstyles.

The Heils live on a small farm in northern Wisconsin with their Newfoundland, Hank.

caption Hannah and Adam Heil with their dog, Hank. source Hannah Heil

Hannah is a claims manager for her family’s law firm and her husband, Adam, is a software designer.

The couple also has three miniature horses: Potato, RB, and Mr. Tibbs.

caption Hank and the pony party.

The shift from office to home work has been a challenge.

“We’ve never had to work from home, so this has been really different. We’re able to do it, but it’s a little difficult because you want to see your clients and you want to talk to your co-workers,” Hannah Heil said.

The stay-at-home order has led to a lot more family time with Hank …

caption Day two of Hank Hairstyles.

They’ve had Hank for three and a 1/2 years and he’s been a great source of comfort and calm.

“If you’ve ever watched ‘Peter Pan’ [the dog] Nana is a Newfoundland, and that’s just what they are like,” Heil said.

… and they’ve started dressing him up and styling his hair.

caption Day four: Sunday brunch. source Hannah Heil

“I work in our living room and my husband works 20 feet behind me, and Hank lays right in the middle right at the front door. So anytime we have a break, we go lay with him; he gets all the attention all the time now,” she said.

At first, they just wanted to make each other laugh, but then they realized they could share their fun by posting photos online.

caption Day six: back to the Stone Age.

“We were kind of strolling around [the house] and to make each other laugh, I would go over and make some silly hairstyle and leave it there for my husband to turn around and see, and he would do the same,” she said.

Since his hair is already “pretty crazy” the idea to start adding costumes came easily, she said.

caption Day 11: Self-care Sunday.

“Newfoundlands by nature have this kind of hair that sticks up and never goes down. You don’t need any product or anything, it just kind of stays that way,” she said.

“Since we can’t go out, all the costumes are things that we have in the house or pieces of cardboard that we draw,” she said.

caption Day 12: Moovin into Monday.

“I think people are going to get a little bit of an insight of all the weird little collections of things that we have,” she said, such as this cowbell from their farm.

Hank has zero complaints about his outfits. “He’ll be kissing you the whole time,” Heil said.

caption Day 13: Tarot card reader.

“If you know big dogs, they just think, ‘Oh, this is fun. Go ahead, you know my style.’ He just he thinks it’s great – it’s a head massage,” she said.

Some of their inspiration has come from what they’ve been watching, like Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

caption Hank as Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”

Like many others, the Heils have been doing a bit of Netflix bingeing, and couldn’t help but create a “Tiger King”-inspired costume for Hank.

Hannah’s late grandmother loved dogs, and sharing the pictures with family and friends helps them feel close to her.

caption Day 17: Hank computer.

Hannah’s grandmother passed years ago, but she “absolutely adored” dogs. After canceling a family reunion to celebrate her life, Heil wanted to do something for her family to still feel the joy of being together.

It’s also helped the couple connect with family members who are far away, like Hannah’s pregnant sister.

caption Day nine: “Cast Away.”

“My sister is pregnant with her second baby and I can’t see my niece. I am very close to my sister and I can’t be around her. I can talk to her but I can’t see her or hold my niece. That’s been really, really difficult,” Heil told Insider.

They’ve received tons of responses from people who have been cheered up by Hank and his daily outfits.

caption Day 18: Pledging Sigma Kappa quarantine.

Though it just started as a fun little idea, Heil says she’s received a lot of heartfelt messages.

“I’ve been getting all these messages from people saying ‘Thank you, I needed this today,’ or ‘This is like a bright spot in my day,'” she said.

The Heils plan to keep posting every day until the quarantine ends.

caption Day 19: “Not the Mama Monday.”

Heil said she’s glad she can spread some happiness, and that it’s important to take a break from all the bad news – even spreading just a moment of joy helps.