Coronavirus quarantines have reduced air pollution in China. An expert says that won’t last long.

caption The Chinese city of Wuhan was deserted as government officials put it on lockdown. source Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak has officials implementing quarantines and nationwide lockdowns in a bid to stem the spread of the disease.

In China, officials imposed unprecedented quarantines on tens of millions of people, including 11 million residents in the city of Wuhan – the original epicenter of the outbreak.

The resulting reduction in traffic and production led to a subsequent decrease in emissions and air pollution in the country. But that most likely won’t be the case for long.

Lauri Myllyvirta, the lead analyst at Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air in Helsinki, Finland, told Insider that companies in China could ramp up production to compensate for the previous losses.

Lauri Myllyvirta, the lead analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air in Helsinki, Finland, told Insider the satellite-based measure of nitrogen-dioxide levels were down about 35% compared with the same four-week period after the Lunar New Year holiday last year.

caption NASA recorded a sustained drop in the levels of noxious nitrogen dioxide after the Lunar New Year. source NASA

Myllyvirta said key sources of NO2 emissions in China were “coal-burning in factories and power plants and oil-burning in transport and industry.”

“All of these sectors have been dramatically affected by the measures to contain the virus: Most factories have been closed or running at low capacity, either because of restrictions on operation or because employees haven’t been able to return from holidays, or because of lack of demand,” Myllyvirta said.

While the impact could continue for weeks or months, Myllyvirta said the low emissions might not last, as companies could ramp up production to compensate for previous losses.

“If the government holds onto the GDP growth target for the year, that could mean launching a massive construction program to prop up GDP,” he said. “This is what happened after the global financial crisis in 2009.”

“Any real rebound will take much longer to materialize – in the stimulus scenario, it would be the second half of the year when the impacts would start to be felt, as it would take time for all those projects the provinces are currently putting on their wish lists to actually materialize,” he continued, adding that it would most likely show by next winter.

While the low emissions level is most likely temporary, Myllyvirta said China’s emissions regulations had progressed since the 2009 financial crisis, “so it’s not a return to those ‘smogocalypse’ levels, but making up for the drop-off in GDP with construction projects would mean burning a lot of coal, so it would not be pretty.”