I tried the 2 poutines locals claim are the best in Quebec City. Here’s how they compare.

caption I ate a lot of poutine in 48 hours. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Poutine – french fries topped with gravy and cheese curds – is basically Canada’s national dish.

When I researched the best poutine in Quebec City, Canada, Le Chic Shack and Snack Bar Saint-Jean were the two places I kept seeing over and over.

I tried the classic version at both.

I preferred the fries and gravy at Snack Bar Saint-Jean, but found the cheese was better at Le Chic Shack. Generally, the dish felt lighter and healthier at Le Chic Shack.

The French-Canadian delicacy, made of french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy, was created in rural Quebec in the 1950s, but has become a staple across the country since.

While it started as a kind of a fast-food bar snack, today gourmet versions can be found on menus all over Canada, and it’s become a common dish in many fine-dining restaurants, too.

However, when I researched the best poutine in Quebec City, Canada, ahead of a recent trip, two spots, both of them very casual, popped up over and over: Le Chic Shack and Snack Bar Saint-Jean.

Of course, I had to try them both to see how they stacked up. Keep scrolling for the battle of the Quebec City poutines.

Le Chic Shack is a fast-casual spot in the middle of Old Quebec, the most touristy (and beautiful) area in all of Quebec City.

caption Le Chic Shack sits in the shadow of the famous Chateau Frontenac. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The table-service restaurant itself is pretty nice. It’s bright and airy with giant windows, and has red metal chairs and metal tables that give it a retro-cool vibe.

caption It looks more Five Guys than Shake Shack. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Wood floors and paneling, as well as utensils in metal buckets, give it a rustic touch, too.

caption The venue is bright and airy. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

While actually more focused on burgers, Le Chic Shack has garnered a reputation for making “gourmet” poutine.

caption It’s also famous for its burgers made of locally sourced ingredients. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

It has three poutines on its menu. A classic version, one with mushroom ragout, and one topped with beef brisket. Chicken can be added for an extra fee.

caption There are far more burgers on the menu than poutines. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

To keep this taste test as fair as possible, I tried the classic version at both spots. At Le Chic Shack, that meant ordering the aptly named Classique.

caption The dish is made with smashed baby potatoes and topped with grated cheese and herbs. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Unlike traditional poutine, Le Chic Shack makes the dish with smashed baby potatoes instead of fries. The Classique was also sprinkled with fresh herbs, as well as grated cheese.

caption Poutine is traditionally made with french fries. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

It was good, but the gravy felt a bit bland to me, and a little thin. I also thought the potato to cheese and gravy ratio was off: too many potatoes. However, the cheese curds were incredible. They were soft but firm, and perfectly squeaky.

caption I didn’t get close to eating all the potatoes. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Snack Bar Saint-Jean is in the less touristy Upper Town area of Quebec City.

caption This is definitely a place locals frequent. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The restaurant feels a bit like a mountain cabin, with exposed brick walls and lots of wood paneling, as well as thick, rustic wooden blocks as chairs.

caption It had a very rustic vibe. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Here, you order at the counter, get a number, and then pick up your plastic tray by the open kitchen. The poutine comes in a little paper basket.

caption There are three sizes to choose from. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The potatoes are clearly fresh.

caption They must go through a lot of potatoes. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Snack Bar Saint-Jean has items such as hot dogs and burgers on the menu, but also five poutines to choose from, covered in accoutrements like sausage, peas, and bacon.

caption The menu hung on the wall in picture form. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

I again stuck with the classic version in order to conduct a fair comparison.

caption This was the smallest size. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

It came out a little sloppy, with fries and grease all over my tray, but I wasn’t here to judge aesthetics: I was here for the taste only.

caption Portions at Snack Bar Saint-Jean are generous. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The gravy was thicker and a deeper brown than that at Le Chic Shack, and tasted a lot more peppery. In fact, you could see flakes of pepper in it. That said, it was a little cold. The fries were good, neither super crispy nor super soft, though the bottom ones got a little too soggy for my liking.

caption The gravy at Snack Bar Saint-Jean was thicker and more peppery. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

While I preferred the thick and flavorful gravy at Snack Bar Saint-Jean, as well as the fact that it used fries and not smashed potatoes, the poutine at Le Chic Shack had the superior cheese, and I liked the addition of fresh herbs.

caption Snack Bar Saint-Jean had the superior gravy. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Both are solid options, and both cost around $10 for a regular-sized portion. While Snack Bar Saint-Jean’s poutine was a more traditional no-frills version, it also felt heavier like fast food. Like the actual restaurant itself, Le Chic Shack’s version seemed a little more upscale, as well as lighter.

caption Le Chic Shack’s poutine had better cheese. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Honestly, though, you can’t go wrong with potatoes topped with cheese and gravy.