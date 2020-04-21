Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles shared rare photos of the Queen to mark her 94th birthday

caption The royal family celebrated the Queen’s 94th birthday on Tuesday. source Geoff Pugh/Getty Images, Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles, are celebrating the Queen’s 94th birthday on social media.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to the monarch with a photo of the couple with Her Majesty from the Chelsea Flower Show last year.

Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla shared a selection of photos of the Queen, including one of the monarch with Charles as a baby and one of Her Majesty and Camilla sharing a carriage ride.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Members of the royal family shared rare photos of Queen Elizabeth to mark her 94th birthday on Tuesday.

Her Majesty, who is currently in lockdown with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, won’t be able to spend her special day with the rest of the family, nor will the royal family take part in its usual traditions, such as Trooping the Colour.

However, Kate Middleton and Prince William, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall sent tributes to the monarch on social media.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple with Her Majesty at the Chelsea Flower Show last summer.

It’s one of the rare photos taken of the trio without other members of the family present.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla shared a collection of photos of the Queen, including one of Her Majesty with Prince Charles as a baby, and one of the Queen and the duchess sharing a carriage ride together.

Scroll through all the photos in the post below:

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/ycTa0i00VY — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 21, 2020

The royal family’s photographer Chris Jackson also paid tribute to the monarch by sharing his favorite photo of Her Majesty, one that “always makes me smile,” he wrote on Twitter.

A very ‘Happy Birthday’ to HM The Queen, 94 today! I’ve taken many thousands of photos of HM and this one always makes me smile, hope it does for you too…. ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/B2kqqoLYiO — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) April 21, 2020

“A very ‘Happy Birthday’ to HM The Queen, 94 today!” Jackson wrote. “I’ve taken many thousands of photos of HM and this one always makes me smile, hope it does for you too….”

Read more:

The Queen’s birthday plans and traditional gun salutes are canceled for the first time in her 68-year reign

You can take a free virtual tour of Windsor Castle, the largest occupied castle in the world where the Queen is spending her 94th birthday

Meghan Markle says it’s untrue that she and Prince Harry didn’t consult the Queen before leaving the royal family