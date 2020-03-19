The Queen issues statement about the coronavirus encouraging the public to find new ways of staying in touch: ‘My family and I stand ready to play our part’

caption Queen Elizabeth released a statement on the coronavirus pandemic on Instagram. source Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II released a statement about the royal family’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

The statement noted that the family plans to physically keep their distance from others: “My family and I stand ready to play our part.”

The Queen’s statement comes after the UK changed its approach to the novel coronavirus, as the country originally planned to use “mitigation” strategies rather than attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

No one in the British royal family has been diagnosed with the virus yet, though Prince George and Princess Charlotte are being home-schooled because of the pandemic and Princess Beatrice’s wedding reception has been canceled.

The coronavirus continues to spread across Europe and the world. There were more than 227,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide at the time of writing.

In recent days, the UK has begun to prepare for the pandemic to impact the daily lives of its citizens, with the government encouraging social distancing and remote work. The UK had 2,626 confirmed cases of the virus at the time of writing.

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement via the royal family’s official Instagram account addressing concerns about how the country is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen’s statement comes after the UK has changed its approach to the virus in recent days, as the country originally planned to use a “mitigation” strategy rather than attempt to fully stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson received much criticism for his mitigation approach, with scientists and citizens calling on him to take a stronger approach.

The UK is now following the direction of other nations, encouraging people to work remotely and stay at home as much as possible to help slow the spread of the virus.

The country could even be put on lockdown in a matter of days, with pubs, bars, and restaurants being forced to close.

No one in the royal family has been diagnosed with the virus at the time of writing, though Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now being home-schooled as a result of the pandemic.

Princess Beatrice’s upcoming wedding reception at Buckingham Palace has also been canceled because of the virus.

It was also announced that Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Prince Charles was photographed in the same room as Prince Albert on March 9, according to reports by Richard Palmer of the Daily Express, though he is not known to have contracted the virus at this time.

You can read the Queen’s full statement below:

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.

We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.

At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.

We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.

Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge.

You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”