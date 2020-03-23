A member of the Queen’s staff at Buckingham Palace has tested positive for the coronavirus

caption The Queen in September 2019. source Getty/Samir Hussein

A staff member at Buckingham Palace has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s thought the employee found out they had contracted the virus while the Queen was still in residence, The Sun initially reported.

A palace spokesperson confirmed the news to Insider, however they declined to share details of the employee’s condition.

“In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

One of the Queen’s Buckingham Palace employees has tested positive for the coronavirus, a palace spokesperson has confirmed.

The staff member tested positive for the virus early last week, before Her Majesty departed for Windsor Castle, The Sun initially reported.

It is not known what role the employee holds at the palace, or whether or not they came into contact with the Queen or other members of the royal family during this time.

Every member of staff they came into contact with has been placed in self-isolation, the publication reports.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed to Insider that a staff member has tested positive for the virus, however, they declined to share further details.

“We wouldn’t comment on individual members of staff,” the spokesperson said.

“In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved,” they added.

The Queen left Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle on Thursday last week, a week earlier than she originally planned to leave London.

Her Majesty made a rare personal statement at the time, urging the public to “find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe.

“You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part,” she said.

Members of the royal family have been following government guidance and postponing or canceling many of their large scale events.

Princess Beatrice canceled her Buckingham Palace wedding reception – due to take place on May 29 – and released a statement last week saying that she’s considering postponing the ceremony.

