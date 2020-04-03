The Queen will address the coronavirus outbreak in a rare televised broadcast this weekend

caption The Queen during a 2005 Christmas broadcast. source Getty Images

The Queen will make a rare televised broadcast in the UK on Sunday to address the coronavirus outbreak in the UK and across the Commonwealth.

It’s only the fourth time Her Majesty has made a broadcast of this kind, according to ITV royal editor Chris Ship.

The monarch’s son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, recently recovered from the virus.

Queen Elizabeth will address the nation in a rare televised broadcast, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

Her Majesty will deliver a message on the coronavirus outbreak from Windsor Castle, where she is currently self-isolating with her husband Prince Philip.

On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST)

Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast. As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels. pic.twitter.com/EADh7WNU7b — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 3, 2020

The Queen’s speech, which was filmed earlier this week, will be broadcast on TV in the UK and across the royal family’s social media channels at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The monarch addresses the nation every year with her annual Christmas Day message. However, it’s rare for the Queen to make previously unscheduled announcements like this one.

According to ITV royal editor Chris Ship, it’s only the fourth time in her 68 years on the throne that Her Majesty will make a broadcast of this kind.

As far as I can tell, this would only be the fourth special address the Queen has made:

1991 Gulf War

1997 death of Princess Diana

2002 Queen Mother's Funeral — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 3, 2020

This comes after the Queen’s eldest son Prince Charles opened London’s new coronavirus hospital by video call after recovering from the virus last week.

The heir to the throne spent seven days in self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus in March.

