10 questions we have after the ‘You’ season 2 finale

caption Season two of “You” left viewers reeling. source Netflix

From beginning to end, season two of Netflix’s thriller series “You” was full of twists, turns, and terrifying moments.

By the finale, viewers were left with questions about what’s to come on season three and how loose ends from seasons one and two will be tied up.

Here are 10 questions we have after watching the “You” season-two finale.

Warning: Major spoilers for seasons one and two of “You” ahead.

Who is the mystery person Joe just started spying on?

caption The neighbor appeared on the season-two finale. source Netflix

Just when fans thought Joe (Penn Badgley) had found lasting happiness with Love (Victoria Pedretti), “You” ended season two on a major cliffhanger.

While in his backyard, Joe begins to spy on a woman through the holes in their fence. Based on his eerie inner monologue, it seems he intends to stalk her the same way he did with Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and Love.

But the big question is… who is this neighbor?

Fans have speculated that the mystery woman is Joe’s mom, but Badgley already debunked that theory. Others wonder if it could be someone else from Joe’s past, like Beck’s stepmom or someone we haven’t met yet.

All we know for sure about the woman so far is that she likes to read, lives in the suburbs of LA, and has a diamond ring on her left hand, signifying that she could be either engaged or married.

What happened to Will and Joe’s friendship? Did Joe cut off Will?

caption Will wrote Joe a postcard. source Netflix

As the only survivor of Joe’s spooky glass box, it’s strange to think that the real Will Bettelheim (Robin Lord Taylor) could possibly choose to pursue a friendship with Joe after being set free.

But that’s exactly what happened.

Throughout the second half of season two, we find out that Will ended up happy with his fiancé, Gigi (Haven Everly), in Manila after Joe let him go.

Will stays in touch with Joe via postcards and gives Joe his phone number, which Joe uses to get advice from Will following the discovery of Delilah’s (Carmela Zumbado‘s) body in the box.

However, during the season-two finale, Joe shreds a postcard from Will that says, “Haven’t heard from you for a while. Everything OK?”

This indicates that although Will still has Joe’s current P.O. Box address, Joe is no longer keeping in touch with Will.

How does Will feel about being ghosted by Joe, and why did Joe start ignoring him? Was Will keeping in touch with Joe to eventually pay him back for kidnapping him? Is Joe trying to erase anyone who reminds him of his past, including Will?

Will Ellie try to avenge her sister’s death?

caption It seems unlikely she’ll stay gone. source Netflix

As far as Ellie (Jenna Ortega) knows, the Quinn family is responsible for the death of her sister, Delilah.

During the season finale, Joe doesn’t give Ellie many details about how Delilah died, what happened to her body, or why she was killed. He simply gives Ellie money from the Anavrin safe and tells her to go start a new life somewhere else.

Based on the postcard Ellie sends Joe in the finale, she ends up in Florida and is receiving financial support from Joe.

Knowing that Joe is still with Love and, as a result, involved with the Quinn family, will Ellie seek revenge for the death of her sister? Will Ellie ever contact Officer Fincher (Danny Vasquez) and tell him what she thinks happened to Delilah?

What will Joe and Love be like as parents?

caption Love is pregnant with a baby girl. source Netflix

If there’s one thing we know for sure about Joe and Love it is that they have both done criminal, terrible things.

It leads us to wonder what they will be like as parents.

Joe mentions on the season finale that he plans to be there for his child in a way his parents were not there for him. And it’s clear from Love’s past with her late husband that she always wanted to build a family of her own.

We can only hope this means that they will be caring, loving parents, but there’s a chance their dangerous history could certainly mean something entirely different.

How will Joe and Love’s relationship play out?

caption Joe doesn’t seem to love her as much as he did before. source Netflix

For a moment during the season-two finale, Joe and Love’s relationship seemed to be in a pretty OK place – for the first time, the two were able to be completely open and honest with each other about their pasts.

But shortly after, Joe began to watch their next-door neighbor.

With Joe’s stalker tendencies reignited by the mystery woman, will he still have an interest in Love? Will Love find out he’s stalking the neighbor and retaliate?

Will the pee jar from season one ever be discovered?

caption It could possibly incriminate Joe. source Netflix

At the end of “You” season one, fans thought that the infamous jar of Joe’s pee, which he mistakenly left at the Salinger estate, would surely come back to bite him during season two.

Although it did not, Joe mentions the jar a couple of times throughout season two, leading us to wonder if it will finally make an appearance during season three.

The jar of urine doesn’t necessarily contain Joe’s DNA, but it could somehow put him at the scene of Peach’s (Shay Mitchell’s) death.

At the end of season one, Peach’s parents hired a private investigator to look into the death of their daughter because they didn’t believe her daughter died by suicide.

And so, if the pee jar is ever discovered, Joe could be in serious trouble in future seasons.

Will “The Dark Face of Love” get made?

caption The story is all mapped out. source Netflix

Before his death, Forty (James Scully) was trying to create a film version of Beck’s book, “The Dark Face of Love.”

The story, which was written by Beck while she was held captive in Joe’s glass box, frames Beck’s therapist, Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) for her murder.

However, as Forty was adapting the book into a film script, he discovered that Dr. Nicky didn’t have the motive to kill Beck. Forty explained to Joe that there is an ex-boyfriend who is only mentioned a few times throughout the book and he believes that is who murdered Beck.

Will Forty’s “The Dark Face of Love” film get made posthumously? If so, it could potentially expose Joe to millions of people. Those who knew Beck personally could put things together given the timing of her death and her relationship with Joe.

Will Dr. Nicky tell anyone about Joe?

caption Will John Stamos come back for season three? source Netflix

The only person still alive with knowledge of the truth about Joe’s involvement in Beck’s death is Dr. Nicky, the therapist who is in jail for Beck’s murder.

During season two, Forty goes to New York to visit Dr. Nicky in jail and he tells him the truth about Joe. Dr. Nicky confirms that Joe is the patient who Forty couldn’t find any contact info for, proving that Joe was involved with Beck in the past.

Although Forty tells Dr. Nicky that they could get him released from jail with their combined knowledge, Dr. Nicky says he believes he should remain in jail as punishment for all the other things he’d done wrong in his life, like adultery.

Dr. Nicky leaves Forty hanging and tells him to stay away from Joe because he’s dangerous.

But during season three, will Dr. Nicky find out that Forty has been killed? Will he change his mind and decide to come forward with his knowledge of Joe’s past and whereabouts in LA?

Will anyone from Joe’s past show up on season three?

caption Maybe Paco will come back. source Netflix

Much of Joe’s past is shrouded in mystery. We know now that he had an extremely difficult childhood with an abusive father and mother who regularly abandoned him.

We know that he eventually went to a group home for boys and then ended up with Mr. Mooney (Mark Blum), who continued the cycle of abuse.

However, outside of his relationship with Mooney, Candace (Ambyr Childers), and his mother, there is little information about others who may have had an impact on his life.

Seeing how the show is always loaded with twists, it seems likely that “You” could have another person from Joe’s past waiting in the wings.

Does Love have any more secrets from her past?

caption It wouldn’t be that surprising. source Netflix

Season two gave viewers a bit of insight into Love’s life before Joe.

For example, she admitted to murdering her childhood au pair to protect Forty and she is seen being physically abused by her mother at the retreat.

We also know that she was married and wanted children badly, but her late husband did not want to have kids yet – and he ended up dying from a mysterious illness. Some fans speculate that Love actually killed her late husband by slowly poisoning him because he wasn’t ready to start a family with her.

Will we see more secrets from Love’s dark past on season three?

