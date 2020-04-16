caption Quibi CEO Meg Whitman speaks during a keynote address at the 2020 CES in Las Vegas. source Reuters

Just over a week after its debut, streaming service Quibi has rapidly fallen in the US iPhone app rankings.

The app – which touts original shows with short, 10-minute episodes – raised a whopping $1.75 billion in the year leading up to its debut.

Quibi has now dropped out of the top 70 in the iOS app store, according to analytics firm App Annie.

The app has done better on Android, however, and holds a No. 11 ranking in the Google Play Store.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After a quick moment in the spotlight, Quibi has tanked in the US iPhone app rankings.

The streaming app had a strong debut last week as the fourth most downloaded iPhone app, but quickly fell in the rankings. Yesterday, it dropped out of the top 50, and today it’s the 71st most popular app in the US, according to data from analytics firm App Annie.

Quibi is now less popular than Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video among US iPhone users. It’s also ranked below an ASMR Slicing app, the Calm meditation app, and the Roku app that functions as a TV remote.

However, Quibi is doing better on Android, and is the 11th most popular free app on the Google Play store, according to App Annie. It’s not immediately clear why Quibi is performing so much better among Android users.

Quibi, which stands for “quick bites,” offers 175 original shows with episodes shorter than 10 minutes. It’s meant to be watched on mobile devices, and there isn’t currently a TV app available. It’s possible that Quibi’s debut was hurt by COVID-19 and social distancing, which has encouraged people to turn to larger screens and away from smartphone apps en masse.

In the months leading up to its debut, Quibi generated a ton of buzz across media and tech industries. Spearheaded by Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg, the company raised $1.75 billion by marketing itself as a threat to streaming giants like Hulu, Netflix, and Disney Plus.

A Quibi spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the app’s chart placement.