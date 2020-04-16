No one can believe this show about a woman obsessed with her gold arm is real and the reactions are incredible

caption Rachel Brosnahan appears on an episode of “50 States of Fright.” source Quibi

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan plays a woman who is obsessed with her golden arm on an episode of Quibi’s new horror anthology series “50 States of Fear.”

In a clip from the episode that’s been circulating on Twitter, her character refuses to remove the golden prosthetic arm that’s killing her, and begs her husband to bury her with it.

“The Golden Arm” is actually based on an old folktale about a man who digs up his wife’s grave to steal her expensive prosthetic, only to be visited by her angry spirit.

The new streaming service Quibi features plenty of short-form TV shows with unique premises (from a bite-sized food competition to celebrity mind-reading), but the latest iteration of a horror anthology featuring Rachel Brosnahan might have the strangest setup of all.

Each installment of Quibi’s “50 States of Fright” brings a different American folktale to life, and on the episode “The Golden Arm,” the Emmy-winning actress plays a woman who is obsessed with her golden arm.

Now, a clip from the episode shared by writer Zach Raffio is currently making disbelieving viewers laugh online (while Quibi blocks users from screenshotting its content, it appears the clip was played on a phone and recorded by a different device).

Losing my fucking MIND at this Quibi show where actual Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan plays a woman obsessed with her golden arm pic.twitter.com/rSfqCv75SG — Zach Raffio (@zachraffio) April 15, 2020

In the clip, which is just over a minute long, Brosnahan sports a gold prosthetic arm that a doctor says has given her a life-threatening “pulmonary gold disease.”

Her character refuses to take the arm off as the doctor advises her, insisting that, “I can’t take off my golden arm, ever!”

In the very next scene, as she lays dying in a hospital bed, the woman makes her husband promise to bury her with her golden arm.

So, what is ‘The Golden Arm’ about, anyway?

The episode is based on an old American folktale of the same name, which follows a man named Dave (Travis Fimmel) who covets the prosthetic golden arm of his wife Heather (Brosnaham). He steals it after she dies, only for her spirit to rise from the grave and scare him into returning it.

On this modern adaptation, though, it’s the wife character who desires the golden arm. After losing her arm in an accident, she refuses any prosthetic that isn’t literally made of gold. The woman’s husband goes broke creating it for her, and after health complications from the prosthetic kill her, he digs up her grave in order to earn his money back. Her spirit returns in this version too, wielding an ax.

So the show is just about a woman with a golden arm?

caption Each episode of “Fifty States of Fright” explores an American urban legend. source Quibi

While the episode is about a woman with a golden arm, the show itself is an anthology series that explores a different urban legend from every state.

It’s from filmmaker Sam Rami, whose previous works include 2002’s “Spider-Man,” “Evil Dead,” and he’s also working on the next Doctor Strange movie. Rami told CBR that producers brought him the idea and he saw the potential in it.

“I saw how instantly people would think, ‘Oh, I want to see the story from my state,’ ‘I hope they use the story that I’ve heard as the lore in my state’ or, ‘That’s a neighboring state’s story, I wonder what happened there,'” he said.

“The Golden Arm” isn’t the only episode of the anthology show. “Ball of Twine” premiered on April 14 (set in Kansas and about – what else? – a ball of twine) and other episodes include “Scared Stiff” (Oregon) and “Grey Cloud Island” (Minnesota.)

The series also stars Christina Ricci, Ming-Na Wen, Ron Livingston, and more all appear in the series.

Where can I watch it again?

On Quibi, the new streaming platform that raised $1.75 billion from investors. So far, you can only watch Quibi shows on your smartphone, though the company says you’ll eventually be able to watch on TV.

Why should I care? Well, people online think clips of ‘The Golden Arm’ are hilarious.

Given the bizarre setup of the show, which was presented online without context, Twitter users were quick to voice their confusion and crack jokes over “The Golden Arm” episode.

like "you're going to die if you keep wearing this stupid C3PO arm" answer is 'mkay then let's lose it. it was a nice idea for a while', surely? — Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) April 15, 2020

are u sure this isn't a cut for time sketch from when she hosted snl — jon "aaaaaahhhh" butter (@thejonbutter) April 15, 2020

When you're 12 and your creative writing assignment is due tomorrow — A Long, Disappointed Sigh (@megamandrn001) April 15, 2020

Bury a golden arm? In THIS economy? — Chris Lykins (@chrisjlykins) April 15, 2020

You can watch “The Golden Arm” now on Quibi, which is offering a 90-day free trial to new users.