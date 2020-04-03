You can now learn how to dance like a Radio City Rockette in your living room

caption The Radio City Rockettes are now leading free live dance classes on their Instagram. source Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images

The Radio City Rockettes are famous for their show-stopping dance moves – and now you can learn their famous choreography from the comfort of your home.

The lessons will start at 12 p.m. EST every Thursday on the Rockettes’ Instagram page.

“I hope that you can tune in, dance with me, stay active, and stay connected,” Rockette Katelyn told followers of the dance group’s Instagram.

Have you ever wondered if you’ve got what it takes to be a Radio City Rockette? Now you can put your high kicks, jumps, and ball changes to the test.

Every Thursday at 12 p.m. EST, the Rockettes will be going live on their Instagram page to teach a free dance lesson, based on the choreography from their famous “Christmas Spectacular.”

Viewers will get the chance to follow along and learn the choreography from the Rockettes’ famous “Christmas Spectacular” finale, “Christmas Lights,” as well as other dances from the world-famous show.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Every Tuesday at noon, the Rockettes will also be offering free live fitness classes on Instagram, so you can get in can-can shape along with some of the best dancers in the world.