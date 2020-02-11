These trees turn into rainbows as they lose their bark, and the pictures are magical

caption The rainbow eucalyptus tree is the only species of eucalyptus native to the northern hemisphere. source SEAN D THOMAS/Shutterstock

Eucalyptus deglupta trees, otherwise known as rainbow eucalyptus trees or rainbow gum trees, are known around the world for their bright, neon-striped bark.

The rainbow effect is created as the bark peels off throughout each season, revealing the fresh, bright-green bark below.

As each layer of bark matures, it turns shades of blue, purple, orange, and red.

Though rainbow eucalyptus trees are native to the Philippines, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea, they can also be found in the US.

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you – these trees really are the color of the rainbow.

Found mainly in Hawaii, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea, Eucalyptus deglupta trees, otherwise known as rainbow eucalyptus trees, are one of nature’s most beautiful natural wonders.

If you want to know exactly how the trees’ bark becomes rainbow-hued, or just want to look at some beautiful photos of rainbow eucalyptus trees, you’re in luck.

Rainbow eucalyptus trees are also known by their official name Eucalyptus deglupta.

caption The bark of the rainbow eucalyptus tree. source jaboo2foto/Shutterstock

The trees are native to the Philippines, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea.

caption Rainbow eucalyptus tree in Maui, Hawaii. source Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock

However, they can also be found in Hawaii and in the southern regions of California, Texas, and Florida.

caption Ivy climbing tree on a eucalyptus tree trunk. source Jerry Lin/Shutterstock

People around the world are amazed by the trees’ bark, which turns multicolored naturally.

caption Rainbow eucalyptus trunk in Hawaii. source Suzanne Jones and Co/Shutterstock

The bark of Eucalyptus deglupta trees peels off throughout the year, creating a rainbow-like effect as it reveals the fresh, bright green bark below.

caption Rainbow eucalyptus tree in O’ahu, Hawaii. source SEAN D THOMAS/Shutterstock

As each layer of new bark matures, it turns shades of blue, purple, orange, and red.

caption The trunk of a rainbow eucalyptus in Kauai, Hawaii. source gg-foto/Shutterstock

The rainbow eucalyptus tree is the only species of eucalyptus native to the northern hemisphere.

caption Base of a rainbow eucalyptus tree in Kauai, Hawaii. source A. Michael Brown/Shutterstock

Rainbow eucalyptus trees thrive in moist environments and can grow up to 3 feet per season.

caption Rainbow eucalyptus tree in Maui, Hawaii. source Danita Delmont/Shutterstock

The trees can grow to 250 feet tall in native environments, but only 125 feet in the US.

caption Rainbow eucalyptus tree in Kauai, Hawaii. source Pierre Leclerc/Shutterstock

In 1929, the first rainbow eucalyptus tree was planted in Hawaii at Wahiawa Botanical Gardens on O’ahu.

caption Rainbow eucalyptus trees in Hawaii. source Jef Wodniack/Shutterstock

The species was brought to Hawaii to help remedy deforestation.

caption Rainbow eucalyptus trees in Maui, Hawaii. source Ilya Images/Shutterstock

Not only are rainbow eucalyptus trees beautiful to look at, but oils extracted from their leaves are believed to have a relaxing, almost medicinal effect.

caption Bent branch of large eucalyptus deglupta tree on Maui. source CREATISTA/Shutterstock

Now, tourists from across the world visit Hawaii and other countries to marvel at the rainbow-colored bark of the rainbow eucalyptus trees.

caption Rainbow eucalyptus tree in Hawaii. source Ilya Images/Shutterstock

