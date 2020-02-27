Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction ignited a surge in calls made to RAINN’s national sexual assault hotline

The Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, though a jury acquitted him of the most serious charges – predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein’s conviction empowered survivors to reckon with their own attacks, causing a spike in calls made to RAINN’s sexual assault hotline.

RAINN has witnessed surges in calls to its sexual assault hotline following other high-profile cases, such as Bill Cosby’s.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

At least 100 women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein in the hopes of holding the powerful Hollywood producer accountable for his alleged abuse that spanned continents and decades. On Monday, Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act.

In the days following Weinstein’s conviction, which many believed to be a near-impossible feat, other survivors have decided to reckon with their own sexual assaults making calls to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network’s (RAINN) national sexual assault hotline.

According to RAINN, the Monday and Tuesday after Weinstein’s conviction, its National Sexual Assault Hotline experienced a 23% increase in call volume.

Despite countless allegations of sexual misconduct spanning several decades, only two allegations culminated in criminal charges in New York.

Former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and hairstylist Jessica Mann, the main witnesses in the prosecution, gave harrowing testimonies of the alleged abuse they had endured at the hands of the producer before jurors and explained the complicated relationships they maintained with him afterward.

Weinstein’s defense argued that Weinstein’s relationships with the women were consensual – and that it was Mann and Haleyi who were taking advantage of Weinstein.

After five days of deliberations, the jury found Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape of the Mann in 2013, and first-degree criminal sexual act against the former production assistant Haleyi, who alleged Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2006.

However, the Hollywood producer escaped the most serious charges against him for predatory sexual assault. Weinstein’s lawyers said they planned to appeal his rape and sexual assault convictions as soon as possible. Weinstein faces additional charges in Los Angeles, including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

Although Judge James Burke announced in the early days of the trial that it would not be a referendum on the #MeToo movement, Harvey Weinstein’s conviction has ignited a palpable shift in the country and for survivors of sexual assault.

According to RAINN’s press secretary Erinn Robinson, the media attention around high-profile sexual misconduct cases like Weinstein’s and Bill Cosby’s have often empowered survivors to reach out for help, “often for the first time.”

After millions of Americans witnessed Christine Blasey Ford testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, sharing her allegation of sexual misconduct against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the hotline was overwhelmed with calls from survivors.

caption WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Christine Blasey Ford swears in at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. source Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images

Ford testified that she was pushed into a bedroom by Kavanaugh, who forced himself on top of her and tried to remove her clothes as he and a friend laughed at her expense.

After Ford shared the intimate details of her alleged attack, the hotline witnessed a 147% increase in calls above its normal volume.

We estimate that today the National Sexual Assault Hotline saw a 147% increase above normal volume. https://t.co/sVpTuIEffA — RAINN (@RAINN) September 28, 2018

RAINN’s sexual assault hotline connects survivors of sexual assault with a trained RAINN staff member who can help a victim talk through their assault and provide information about medical resources, basic health information, or laws in their area. According to the non-profit’s website, it is the first decentralized hotline made up of a network of independent sexual assault service providers who are vetted by the organization.

RAINN emphasized on its website that it is a free, confidential service that provides help to survivors across the nation 24/7.