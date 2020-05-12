Razer is giving away 5 million masks to Singaporeans – here’s how to get yours

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said the company will be giving away up to 5 million masks to Singaporeans via Razer vending machines set up in various parts of the island. YouTube screengrab/Razer

Free mask? Sign us up.

Gaming hardware and fintech company Razer has ventured into mask-making during the Covid-19 pandemic, and its giving them away to Singaporeans for free.

In a Facebook update on Tuesday (May 12), Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said the company will be giving away up to 5 million masks to Singaporeans via Razer vending machines set up in various parts of the island.

At the moment, there are already 20 such machines planned for various JustCo spaces and malls owned by Frasers Property Retail.

As part of a #ForSingaporeansBySingaporeans initiative, the firm is also looking to include in the machines other Covid-19 fighting products made in Singapore and by Singapore companies.