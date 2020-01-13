Julie Wainwright, the founder and CEO of luxury consignment shop TheRealReal, just picked up a $6.75 million condo in one of New York City’s most iconic and historic buildings, Business Insider learned from Sotheby’s International Realty.

Julie Wainwright, the founder and CEO of luxury consignment shop The RealReal, just dropped $6.75 million on a condo in the Woolworth Building, one of New York City’s most iconic and historic buildings.

The 34th-floor condo was listed for $7.195 million, and the closing price was $6.75 million.

After a five-year restoration, the 107-year-old Woolworth Building is now selling luxury residences ranging from $2.85 million to almost $30 million.

The 58-story downtown Manhattan tower was the world’s tallest building from its completion in 1913 to 1930.

Originally developed by the F.W. Woolworth Company as an office building, the tower was nicknamed the “Cathedral of Commerce” and once housed tenants such as Nikola Tesla and the Manhattan Project.

Wainwright’s new condo sits on the 34th floor, almost 435 feet above street level. It’s a three-bedroom corner unit with 3,282 square feet of living space.

It features an oversized eat-in kitchen and solid oak herringbone floors throughout.

The spacious master suite sits in one corner of the condo.

It includes a sprawling walk-in closet …

… and a bathroom replete with a steam shower, a freestanding soaking tub, and marble radiant heat floors.

Wainwright’s home comes with two additional bedrooms.

The Woolworth Building, which has offices on the lower floors, has a separate private entrance for residents.

Residents have access to a communal wine cellar, a fitness studio …

… and an ornate indoor swimming pool.

