There’s a reason you never see the ‘Bachelor’ star give his blazer to a shivering woman on the show and it’s all about optics

caption Peter Weber spoke with Madison Prewett on ABC’s “The Bachelor.” source ABC

The “Bachelor” producers reportedly advise the “Bachelor” star against offering his jacket to contestants.

The reasoning? They don’t want shots of him talking to “a small woman draped in an enormous blazer,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The Bachelor nearly always offers his jacket to every shivering woman sitting in front of him,” one of the show’s producers told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday.

The producer continued, “But [we] tell him not to, because it looks so damn silly.”

Because many of the rose ceremonies and dates take place outside in the evening, the producer shared that the team has pashminas available for the women to wear in case they’re cold.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When Madison Prewett remarked that she was cold in this week’s episode of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” viewers quickly pointed out that Peter Weber never offered her his jacket.

However, it turns out that there could be a larger reason why the “Bachelor” didn’t take off his blazer – and it’s not a lack of chivalry.

On Wednesday, one of the show’s producers told Entertainment Weekly writer Kristen Baldwin that the team advises the “Bachelor” star not to lend contestants his jacket because of how it looks onscreen.

“The Bachelor nearly always offers his jacket to every shivering woman sitting in front of him but [we] tell him not to, because it looks so damn silly.” the producer said.

In an effort to avoid footage of the “Bachelor” lead having a conversation with “a small woman draped in an enormous blazer,” the producer told Entertainment Weekly that the team has pashminas for the women in case they’re cold.

The producers’ preference for Weber to keep his jacket on isn’t the first time that they’ve exercised their influence on the show.

Many fans suspected that the producers intentionally stirred up drama when the former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown returned onscreen to talk with her ex Weber multiple times this season.

Me rooting for Peter and Hannah B even though I know her appearance is just a publicity stunt: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/mWRw3yOmuE — the bachelor & bitchelor ???? (@acceptedrose) January 7, 2020

My theory: The producers are trying to make Peter have the most emotionally exhausting experience as The Bachelor possible so that he reunites with Hannah Brown at the end #TheBachelor #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/eECC9sWBeE — amanda???? (@itsamandagrrl) January 28, 2020

Peter: “I really do feel like my wife is in this room”

Hannah brown: ( chilling behind the cameras with the producers) #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/HnHQRdIxnG — Rebecca Torres (@Becca0429) January 14, 2020

Viewers also found it hard to believe that Chase Rice coincidentally sang a surprise performance at his ex girlfriend and current “Bachelor” contestant Victoria Fuller’s one-on-one date with Weber.

The country singer later said that he was surprised to see Fuller, adding that it was “over the top” and “unnecessary” to ask him to perform for her. He didn’t confirm that the producers were behind the surprise.

VICTORIA: I used to date Chase. PETER: Wait, the singer who played us the concert? THE BACHELOR PRODUCERS: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/cA7lP0nhT5 — Chris Harrison for Bachelor (@harrison4bach) January 28, 2020

the bachelor producers inviting chase rice to sing at peter and victoria f’s wedding #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/VoJeIocgKZ — dani (@purplewrld) January 28, 2020

The messy ass bachelor producers calling Chase to serenade Victoria F. on her date with Peter #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/i210XYyBo0 — Melanie Hawkins (@MelHawk92) January 28, 2020

The carefully planned moments aren’t a new development in the “Bachelor” franchise, and there’s a lot that goes on behind cameras that viewers never see onscreen.

And while many couples remain happily married after meeting on the show, details like rose ceremonies, one-on-one dinners, and even the initial entrances are plotted out beginning the moment that contestants arrive to the mansion.

Sean Lowe, who was eliminated on season 8 of “The Bachelorette” before becoming the season 17 “Bachelor,” told Glamour that a car drove him around following his elimination – until he opened up.

“They want interesting TV. In my case, I didn’t want to talk about anything, until I realized the ride was taking a lot longer than it should and these guys are just driving around until I say the right thing,” Lowe said.

He continued, “I knew if I didn’t, we were just going to drive around all night.”