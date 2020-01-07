I tried the Red Lobster Bloody Mary that’s topped with a lobster claw, shrimp, and a cheddar biscuit, and it was unlike any cocktail I’ve ever tasted

caption The cocktail was topped with seafood when it arrived at my table. source Darcy Schild/Insider

Red Lobster is selling a Bloody Mary drink topped with a lobster claw, its famous cheddar bay biscuit, a jumbo shrimp, a lime, and an olive.

The drink is available at Red Lobster locations until February 2.

I tried the monstrous cocktail for myself at New York City’s Red Lobster location in Times Square – which also happened to be my first time visiting the seafood chain.

My favorite parts of the drink were the tomato juice and vodka mixture, plus the spicy, smoky seasoning that rimmed the glass; but some of the food components left me confused.

Nothing divides a table of brunch-goers like the Bloody Mary.

Personally, I happen to enjoy the tomato juice and vodka drink, especially when it’s chock-full of olives or gherkins – those cute, miniature pickles; and a crisp piece of celery.

Until yesterday, I hadn’t sipped on a Bloody Mary filled with anything beyond the basic toppings. At the turn of the year, American seafood chain Red Lobster announced the release of its limited-edition Bloody Mary drink, which comes garnished with an actual lobster claw, a cheddar biscuit, and shrimp.

Being one of the few Bloody Mary-enthusiasts of my Insider Lifestyle colleagues, I took one for the team and tried the drink for myself. Here’s what it was like to taste this monstrous, seafood-clad drink.

I took the subway from the Insider Inc. office in Manhattan’s Financial District to Times Square, which is one of two Red Lobsters in New York City.

caption There’s a Red Lobster restaurant in the heart of Times Square. source Darcy Schild/Insider

I felt like a true tourist as I dodged taxis and walked into Red Lobster, the American chain restaurant known for endless shrimp and its cheesy biscuits.

The second Red Lobster location in Manhattan is in Harlem.

When I walked in, I was greeted by a friendly host and a plethora of Red Lobster merchandise.

caption Red Lobster sweatshirts were everywhere. source Darcy Schild/Insider

This was my first time at Red Lobster, and one glance at the seafood-themed apparel was a visual reminder that the chain restaurant has many dedicated fans.

It was almost 4 p.m. on a Monday, and many of the booths and tables were filled with people dining in the restaurant, including a few sitting at the bar.

caption The bar at Red Lobster in Times Square. source Darcy Schild/Insider

I took a seat at a booth and mentally prepared myself for the seafood-filled drink I was about to order.

I placed my order for the Lobster Claw Bloody Mary, then stood by the bar, intrigued, as the bartender gingerly slid the cheddar bay biscuit onto a wooden stick and stuck it in the ice-filled glass.

caption The biscuit was like the cherry on top of the large drink. source Darcy Schild/Insider

The drink was $12.99 when I ordered it at the Red Lobster in Times Square.

It’s available at Red Lobster locations across the US until February 2, according to a Red Lobster press release. The restaurant chain released the drink in time for National Bloody Mary Day, which was January 1.

Along with the biscuit, lobster claw, and shrimp that dangled over the top, the rim of the glass was dipped in a chipotle BBQ-flavored seasoning.

caption I got a look at the toppings before the drink was complete. source Darcy Schild/Insider

I was happy to see that the drink also came with a lime and olive, which are classic Bloody Mary toppings.

Next came the mixture of tomato juice and vodka, which was poured into the glass as the finishing touch.

caption The drink was filled generously to the very top. source Darcy Schild/Insider

I felt full just from watching the drink being prepared.

The drink arrived at my table, and I held it up to examine it in all of its seafood-filled glory.

caption The Lobster Claw Bloody Mary was filled to the brim. source Darcy Schild/Insider

While the drink was being prepared, I wondered what approach I should take to best experience the multi-faceted Bloody Mary.

The lobster claw looked the most daunting of all the toppings, as it was sticking straight out of the glass. I decided that I had to start somewhere, though, so I took the highly anticipated first sip.

caption I captured the moment of my first sip. source Darcy Schild/Insider

I can’t say I’ve ever sipped a cocktail filled with seafood – let alone an entire lobster claw.

The actual beverage portion of the Lobster Claw Bloody Mary was easily my favorite. I thought the mixture of tomato juice and vodka was balanced, yet it had a peppery flavor and spiciness that was vibrant but not overbearing.

caption A close-up of the Bloody Mary. source Darcy Schild/Insider

The drink is made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Red Lobster’s house Bloody Mary mix.

As far as the toppings, there was a lot to unpack. I decided to dissect the contents of the drink on a plate.

caption The Red Lobster Bloody Mary toppings. source Darcy Schild/Insider

The drink was garnished with five items, each offering a different flavor – and some were better than others.

The cheddar bay biscuit was fluffy, but I thought it was an odd addition to the drink, as it is probably best enjoyed when it’s warm, but the drink is cold.

caption A closer look at the cheddar bay biscuit. source Darcy Schild/Insider

I thought the biscuit tasted like a Cheez-It and would’ve rather it been replaced with a crunchy garnish, like a celery stick. However, loyal fans who know and love the biscuits may be excited to try the Red Lobster staple with a Bloody Mary.

The lobster itself tasted fresh to me. However, the more I thought about it, I’m not sure I loved having the entire claw sitting in the glass from which I was drinking.

caption The lobster claw needed its own plate. source Darcy Schild/Insider

I dedicated another plate to the lobster claw, then spent probably too much time trying to cut it open, as the shell was pretty slippery from being in the drink. This all felt like a bit of a production to me.

I thought the shrimp was overpowered by the lobster claw.

caption The contents featured in the Red Lobster Bloody Mary. source Darcy Schild/Insider

The shrimp could have been more flavorful, but the texture was right and it tasted fresh to me – it just made me feel a little sad to see it dangling off the edge of the glass.

The lime and olive are obligatory components of a Bloody Mary, at least in my opinion, and I enjoyed having the duo included in this particular cocktail.

caption The green olive and lime wedge are classic Bloody Mary toppings. source Darcy Schild/Insider

I ended up squeezing the lime in the drink and putting the olive in the glass. I thought both the lime wedge and olive were necessary and made it so this one-of-a-kind Bloody Mary was rooted in at least a little bit of tradition.

The rim of the glass was covered with a spicy chipotle BBQ seasoning, which I thought was also one of the highlights of the drink.

caption I removed the drink’s components to try the seasoning. source Darcy Schild/Insider

I always love a good salt-rimmed glass, and I thought this topping was a flavorful addition to the drink.

While I wouldn’t recommend this to someone who has never had a Bloody Mary, I think fans of the cocktail who enjoy seafood, especially Red Lobster’s menu items, would enjoy the unique experience of trying this loaded drink.

caption The drink felt like a full meal in a glass. source Darcy Schild/Insider

For someone who has never had a Bloody Mary, I think this particular drink may be intimidating. However, for someone who’s in the market for a cocktail that doubles as an appetizer or meal in its own right, the Lobster Claw Bloody Mary is certainly a unique one to try.

While I can’t say I’ll be diving into the seafood-clad drink again anytime soon, I appreciated the over-the-top experience – and was relieved to find a piece of peppermint gum in my purse.