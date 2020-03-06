Sparkling red wine flowed from the taps in this Italian village instead of water after a malfunction at the local winery

caption Houses nearby to a local winery had Lambrusco Grasparossa coming from their taps instead of water. source Corriere

The village of Settecani in Modena, Italy, experienced an incident of biblical proportions on Wednesday when its tap water turned into wine.

Houses nearby to Cantina Settecani Castelvetro’s winery fell victim to a bottling line malfunction that caused sparkling red wine to leak into the water supply and flow from the taps.

The winery posted on Facebook that issue was resolved quickly and there was no threat to people’s health, writing: “It was only wine, which was already ready for bottling!”

No, it was not a prelude to the second coming of Jesus, but a malfunction on the Lambrusco Grasparossa bottling line of Cantina Settecani Castelvetro’s winery.

Lambrusco Grasparossa is a type of sparkling red wine that is popular in the area.

The unfortunate mix-up occurred when one of the wine silos began leaking into the water pipe supply in the village of Settecani due to the high pressure, and ran through the mains network into nearby houses, according to Unilad.

caption The video shows a pink liquid coming out of the tap. source Corriere

A video capturing the incident showed pink frothy liquid coming out a tap and filling up someone’s pan in a sink. It’s not clear who originally posted the footage, although Italian news site La Corriere is credited in the video.

Local authorities shared a message on their Facebook page explaining that the technical fault had been resolved and did not carry any hygiene or health risks.

The winery also apologized in a Facebook post, explaining there was an issue with a circuit valve on the bottling line and stressed the problem was quickly fixed. They wrote: “It was only wine, which was already ready for bottling!”

Residents and commentators were amused by the incident, with one person replying to the winery: “The next time you open the valve from 7.30 p.m. onwards, happy hour.”

