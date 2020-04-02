Reese Witherspoon’s brand Draper James is giving free dresses to teachers across the country

caption Draper James launched the initiative on April 2. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Draper James is giving free dresses to teachers across the US.

From April 2 to April 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET, teachers can sign up via a Google Form.

On April 7, those eligible will receive an email from Draper James with details to receive their complimentary dress.

In a statement, Draper James’ founder Reese Witherspoon said she “wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Reese Witherspoon’s brand Draper James wants to say thank you to teachers.

On Thursday, the company announced it was giving away free dresses through a new “Draper James ❤️Teachers” initiative to show its appreciation for those who are still working tirelessly to teach kids stuck at home.

“These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I’m an eternal optimist, so I always look for the bright side of things. And I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers,” Witherspoon said in a press release shared with Insider.

“During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now,” she added.

From April 2 to April 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET, teachers can sign up via a Google Form that asks for their email, name, grade level and/or subject they teach, the school’s name and state where they work, their home zip code, and a picture of their school ID. On April 7, eligible teachers will receive an email from the Draper James team on how to receive their complimentary dress.

A representative from the brand told Insider that 250 dresses will be given away initially, and after that, everyone else who submits via the form will receive a unique promo code for 25% off.

Draper James is also going to offer teachers 25% off online orders for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5.