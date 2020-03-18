REI’s new running collection will have you ready to pound the pavement this summer

caption Jogging with the Ledlenser NEO6R Rechargeable Running Headlamp. source Ledlenser

Having the right running gear not only helps you run comfortably but it allows you to perform at your best (and even set a personal record or two along the way).

Outdoor retailer REI is often known for its collection of camp gear like sleeping bags and tents, but it’s also a purveyor of quality running gear from brands like Brooks and Patagonia

We rounded up the best running gear currently available on REI, perfect for anyone looking for a new pair of shoes, some sun-protecting layers, or a helpful headlamp for running at night.

If there’s one thing a runner just can’t get enough of, it’s gear. Whether this means owning several pairs of the same running shoe, a different pair of shorts for each day of the week, or a specific running vest for marathons, half marathons, and 5Ks, they take their running kit seriously.

And for good reason. Sometimes uncomfortable or finnicky gear can spell the difference between setting a personal record and getting painfully close to ducking out of a race altogether – it’s that important. Even casual runners like to keep their running gear in tip-top shape.

As more people look to keep active with spring on the horizon, it’s smart to invest in reliable running gear that’s built to last. To help, we sorted through REI’s massive new running catalog to find the best equipment to upgrade your fits.

Here are our favorite pieces.

Arc’teryx Norvan LD-GTX Trail Running Shoes (Women)

Boasting waterproof GORE-TEX membranes, the Norvan LD-GTX are both durable and lightweight, keeping you warm and dry for long runs in a variety of conditions. Synthetic toe caps prevent stubs and sprains from errant rocks and tree roots on trails, and 4mm OrthoLite molded inserts provide top-tier cushioning preclude soreness. Megagrip outsoles from Vibram ensure steady footing no matter how rough the terrain. Best of all, they’re 20% off on a closeout sale.

Brooks Beast 20 Road-Running Shoes (Men)

Wily coyotes beware – these road runners help you outrun any nefarious characters or ACME-branded traps. The Beast 20 are designed specifically to reduce stress on runners’ knees, crafted with Brooks’ patented GuideRails support system and embroidered saddles to offer maximum space and breathability without sacrificing stability. The shoes also feature a full-length Segmented Crash Pad to diffuse impact across the foot in case of awkward landings.

Brooks Notch Thermal Hoodie (Men)

This slide includes Sponsored Products that have been suggested by REI and that also meet our editorial criteria in terms of quality and value.

It’s not always easy to find clothing capable of keeping you warm and dry in the rain while also offering cooling and protection from the sun. This thermal from Brooks spans the best of both worlds with a fitted hood and UPF 50 sun protection. It’s even made with an outer layer of DriLayer Threshold polyester that balances well against an inner layer of fleece lining to help retain maximum body heat in the cold. It’s available for women here, too.

Kari Traa Kine Tights (Women)

Maximizing flexibility without sacrificing warmth is paramount for outdoor running gear, so if you’re on the lookout for affordable performance leggings, check out the Kine leggings from Kari Traa, a rising European apparel line inspired by the Norwegian Olympic skier. Quick-drying 4-way stretch fabric and mesh ventilation on the sides help these tights marry fashion and quality. They’re even on sale in both black and navy.

Patagonia Capiliene Cool Daily Hoodie (Women)

No matter the season you’re shopping for, Patagonia makes some of the best gear around. Sewn with a plant-based fabric softener, this comfortable hoodie wicks sweat away quickly and dries from the rain just as fast. Set-in sleeves prevent chafing at the shoulder seams, and Patagonia’s fair-trade certification means any garment workers who made this hoodie were offered livable working conditions and sustainable pay.

REI Co-op Swiftland Running Cap (Unisex)

Exercising in headwear made for casual use often ends with your favorite hat dripping in sweat, now relegated to the workout-only category. Instead, try the one-size-fits-all Swiftland running cap, which is crafted with stretchy, quick-drying nylon fabric and a mesh back to reduce heat buildup. The brim and logo are reflective for safety during evening and night runs, and the hat even features UPF 30 sun protection.

Casio G-Shock GBD800 Watch (Unisex)

Prefer a more classic workout watch over the glitz and glamour of Fitbits and smartphone-adjacent timepieces? The shock-resistant G-Shock GBD800 is built for running, with a 3-axis accelerometer to count steps and a multi-timer which allows for the storing of over 200 lap records. There is, of course, a companion app as well, that offers five levels of exercise intensity to help you burn exactly as many calories as you want.

Ledlenser NEO6R Rechargeable Running Headlamp (Unisex)

Night running holds a special place in many hearts – it’s exhilarating, relaxing, and often just a better option during the sweltering summer months. It’s also dangerous thanks to unpredictable drivers and less-than-optimal lighting along many roads and trails. With Ledlenser’s rechargeable headlamp, you can alert those nearby of your presence and stay safe thanks to a swivel mount and a wide beam to boost visibility. It’s IPX5 water-and-dustproof, it recharges via USB, and it even comes with a chest strap if you prefer not to wear it on your head.