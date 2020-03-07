This French carmaker’s shape-shifting electric SUV can become longer or shorter depending on your travel needs

caption Renault Morphoz. source Renault

One of French automaker Renault’s newest creations, the Morphoz concept, isn’t your average electric crossover.

It can shape-shift, stretching itself out for long trips and shrinking for city driving.

The SUV can travel 249 miles in “city mode,” Renault claims, while boasting a range of 435 miles in “travel mode.”

The Morphoz isn’t meant for production, but it demonstrates what’s possible when carmakers take advantage of flexible electric powertrains.

Lots of cars claim to do it all, but this new electric crossover truly is two vehicles in one.

The Morphoz – a new concept car that French carmaker Renault announced on March 2 – has some neat party tricks, even if the car isn’t destined for production. Like “Transformers” but less cool, the Morphoz stretches for longer voyages and shrinks for quick trips around town.

In city mode, when compact size takes priority over long range, the Morphoz assumes a smaller footprint and can travel a claimed 249 miles on a charge. Renault claims this should suffice for 90% of the driving people do.

For the 10% of the time when drivers need more range and cargo room, the Morphoz offers a travel mode. With it, the Morphoz expands to make room for extra luggage and a beefier battery pack, which ups range to an estimated 435 miles.

The Morphoz is just a concept car, so it’s unlikely anything resembling it will head to market soon. But it’s proof that carmakers can – and should – take advantage of the flexibility of electric powertrains to build exceedingly practical, modular vehicles.

Take a closer look at the shape-shifting SUV below:

French carmaker Renault revealed an electric concept car on March 2, which has more than a few special features.

But its name — Morphoz — should give you a hint as to its main party trick.

The car has two modes — “city” and “travel” — meant for two different types of driving. City mode is best suited for short jaunts around town, while travel mode is for longer excursions.

When city mode is enabled, the Morphoz shortens its wheelbase and overall length for easier parking and maneuvering in urban areas.

Since driving around city streets doesn’t require a whole lot of range, the Morphoz is powered by a smaller, 40-kWh battery pack in city mode.

In travel mode, however, the car elongates to accommodate a higher-capacity, 90-kWh battery pack.

Renault envisions that drivers will be able to pull up to a charging station and receive the range-extending, 50-kWh battery pack.

In travel mode, the rear of the Morphoz expands to increase storage space and fit more luggage.

In its more compact configuration, the French car travels approximately 249 miles on a charge, Renault claims.

But when the car is stretched out and a larger battery is swapped in, it can go a claimed 435 miles without juicing up.

The overall difference in length between the car’s two modes is roughly 15.7 inches. That’s not a whole lot, but it could make the difference between squeezing into a tight parking spot or not.

Changes also occur on the Morphoz’s interior when a different mode is selected.

In certain modes, the front passenger’s seat can swivel around to face the back seat, creating a more comfortable environment for long trips.

The rear seats also slide backward to take advantage of the extra room.

The inside of the Morphoz is home to plenty of other concept-car quirks, such as a screen right in the center of the steering wheel, and a larger dashboard display that folds away when it’s not needed.

Not to mention, the wood center console forms a cradle when a phone is placed on it. Let’s hope it does the same with a coffee cup.

Renault says the Morphoz concept is equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving functionality, otherwise known as “eyes off, hands off” in many situations.

Autonomous driving in earnest likely won’t be a reality for a long time, if ever, but an electric car that shrinks and expands for different driving conditions is very much a possibility, as Renault has shown.

If a vehicle like the Morphoz were to hit the market, it would yet again change the game in the automotive industry.