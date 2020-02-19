You and 15 friends can rent an entire English castle with a Rapunzel tower and games barn from $17 per person a night

caption Longs Park Castle features a Rapunzel tower and central turret with an observatory for stargazing. source UK Group Self catering

Rent out this English castle on Airbnb for £13 ($17) per person a night with 15 friends.

Longs Park Castle in Wiltshire, England comes with eight bedrooms and is completely secluded, making its great hall an ideal place to throw a party.

Although most of the turrets are for decoration, there is a Rapunzel tower and central turret with an observatory for stargazing.

Guests can also battle it out to be crowned king or queen in the castle’s games barn.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more details.

You and 15 of your closest friends could rent out Longs Park Castle in Wiltshire, England for less than $20 a night each.

This eight-bedroom Airbnb castle is effectively a gatehouse, and the venue is more on the cozy homely side than a sweeping fairytale palace.

Guests who rent out Longs Park Castle will have the main building, clock house, and grounds completely to themselves, plus there are no neighbors (save for perhaps a few cows) for miles.

Situated alongside a main road (but impossible to see from this perspective), it’s described as being mostly hidden behind tall trees, hedging, high banking, and fencing to reduce noise.

With prices starting at £13 ($17) per person a night based on 16 people sharing, here’s what you get for your money.

Longs Park Castle is located in a secluded and private setting in Wiltshire, England.

source UK Group Self catering

The castle’s turrets are mostly for aesthetics, however there is a Rapunzel-style tower that would look great in photos, and a central turret with an observatory for stargazing.

On the grounds is a clock house that has been constructed as a separate building.

source UK Group Self catering

This fairytale-esque structure is purely used for overflow accommodation from the main house.

This Wiltshire hideaway sits on two acres of grounds, which attracts plenty of wildlife and some potential furry neighbors.

source UK Group Self catering

If you’re more of a city slicker and miss a bit of buzz during your stay, the honey-hued city of Bath is just 14 miles away.

As the castle is self-catered, the kitchen comes with all the usual appliances for guests to whip up a delicious feast.

source UK Group Self catering

It features cooking basics like pots and pans, a coffee maker, microwave, oven, stove, fridge, and dishwasher.

Once your lavish banquet is ready, serve it in the great hall under the watchful gaze of one of the castle’s more permanent residents.

source UK Group Self catering

We’re guessing he doesn’t eat too much so won’t be stealing any fries off your plate.

The fantasy dining hall has a long wooden table and solid rosewood chairs.

source UK Group Self catering

The table can accommodate up to 20 people sitting around it.

Ideal for throwing a medieval-themed feast, special banquet, or putting together a thrilling murder mystery weekend.

source UK Group Self catering

The space lets in heaps of natural light as well with a glass and wooden conservatory.

If you strike lucky and the British weather holds up, the outside is a perfect spot for entertaining.

source UK Group Self catering

The outside area comes with a barbecue grill, patio, and benches for al fresco feasting.

Any castle worth its salt will have a library, and Longs Park Castle is no exception.

source UK Group Self catering

In a snug corner next to a turret staircase, you can curl up with a classic.

Work out your mental muscles with a game of chess.

source UK Group Self catering

How often do you get the chance to conquer your opponent while sitting on novelty book chairs?

The drawing room is one of five communal rooms in the castle.

source UK Group Self catering

Although there are fireplaces around the venue, sadly they have been boarded up.

With one bedroom on the ground floor, the main sleeping quarters are upstairs.

source UK Group Self catering

The spiral staircase leads to five rooms on the first floor.

Even the paneled hallways are in keeping with the castle vibes through their tapestried decor.

source UK Group Self catering

The hallways lead to the east and west wings.

All eight bedrooms onsite come with a double bed.

source UK Group Self catering

Most are even in a four poster-style with drapes.

Some of the bedrooms come with a little shower and basin sink for washing.

source UK Group Self catering

However, the owners make it really clear this castle was not originally meant to have bedrooms encompassing bathing facilities, so these are on the smaller side.

There’s even a tiny room situated inside the Rapunzel tower.

source UK Group Self catering

There is a caveat note that the Rapunzel tower is some distance from the bathroom though.

As well as in-room showers, the larger “family” bathroom on the castle’s first floor has a roll-top bath.

source UK Group Self catering

No need to go full medieval when there’s a perfectly good bath for soaking in.

Battle it out to be crowned king or queen of Longs Park Castle in the old game keeper’s cottage which has been converted into a games barn.

source UK Group Self catering

Surely a tournament of darts, air hockey, and pool will produce one guest worthy enough to claim the title.

Read more:

You and 15 friends can rent a medieval castle in Spain for less than $25 per night

Inside a ‘haunted’ 149-year-old million-dollar castle hidden in San Francisco with underground caves that hosts events like Google dinner parties

You and 40 friends can book out an English manor house in the countryside from $243 a night

This company will pay you and a friend $5,000 to live in a castle for a week and drink coffee