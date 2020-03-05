You and 7 friends can stay at this treehouse Airbnb in Texas that has a swim-up bar and cabana

caption The Redwood Tree Haus sleeps eight people and comes with a pool and swim-up bar. source Guadalupe River Houses

You and seven friends can rent a treehouse Airbnb in Texas complete with a pool, swim-up bar, and cabana for roughly $700 a night.

Guests will have the entire Redwood Tree Haus to themselves, but will have to share the outdoor saltwater pool with four other treehouse properties.

The property is located 10 minutes outside of New Braunfels, Texas, and also comes with a kitchen, a barbecue grill, and a mini playground for children.

Staying in a treehouse is the ultimate childhood dream for kids and grown-up kids alike. So if you’re looking for a fun weekend getaway with family or friends, the Redwood Tree Haus in Texas listed on Airbnb could be a unique holiday hideout for up to eight people.

You’ll get the whole treehouse to yourself, however, the outdoor saltwater pool with a swim-up bar and cabana is shared between four other treehouse properties.

Guests staying at Redwood Tree Haus on Cloud Lane, a 10-minute drive from the city of New Braunfels, will have their own kitchen and living area, bathroom, two bedrooms, and a barbecue grill. There’s even a mini playground for kids.

It’s almost fully booked for the year, but the average price for a midweek stay in September 2020 is around $700 a night.

The Redwood Tree Haus is located on Cloud Lane in Texas, a 10-minute drive away from the city center of New Braunfels.

caption The treehouse is close to a bunch of local attractions too. source Guadalupe River Houses

Nearby attractions include Schlitterbahn Waterpark, Gruene & Gruene Hall, and Floating the Rivers, as well as clothing stores, restaurants, and wineries – making it a fun base if you’re keen to explore the area.

The property is located just a short walk down a hill from the Guadalupe River at Lake Dunlap as well. Once you reach the lake, you’ll have access to a 60-foot dock and 200 feet of waterfront, so the listing recommends bringing along any watercraft you may own or fishing poles.

Guests renting out the Redwood Tree Haus will get the entire property to themselves.

caption You’ll get the whole treehouse to yourself. source Guadalupe River Houses

There is a caveat though, as it shares the outside pool with four other treehouse properties.

If your plans are not to stray far, then there could be worse places to hang out.

caption Redwood Tree Haus’ living room. source Guadalupe River Houses

The living room can sleep guests on two twin beds and a fold-out double sofa bed, which could be ideal as an exciting “camp out” place for kids.

Standing in the middle of the house is a large tree, which divides the main living and dining areas.

caption The tree is made out of concrete. source Guadalupe River Houses

Sadly, the tree in the middle of the property is not real and is actually made out of concrete.

The treehouse comes with a galleria-style kitchen complete with pots and pans to cook meals with if you don’t feel like going out.

caption The galleria-style kitchen is equipped to cook meals in. source Guadalupe River Houses

But if the weather is nice, the treehouse has its own barbecue grill outside for dinner al fresco.

Redwood Tree Haus has two bedrooms.

caption The cozy first bedroom. source Guadalupe River Houses

In the first bedroom, guests will be able to sleep on a large king bed surrounded by plenty of windows and natural light.

It definitely looks as though guests will be sleeping in the treetops in the second bedroom.

caption A queen bed is in the second bedroom. source Guadalupe River Houses

This second bedroom comes with a slightly smaller queen size bed.

There is only one bathroom on the property though.

caption Redwood Tree Haus bathroom. source Guadalupe River Houses

But on the plus side, it has a reasonably sized tub and shower combo to keep everyone happy.

Kids will love the mini children’s playground.

caption Mini playground for kids. source Guadalupe River Houses

Parents will love it too as it’s ideally located within the treehouse grounds. There’s also a kids’ splash area in the shallow end of the shared outdoor pool.

The best part of the treehouse is the swim-up bar that seats 17 people.

caption Bartender and umbrella cocktails not included. You’ll have to bring your own. source Guadalupe River Houses

Even though the graduated salt-water pool can be used by the other surrounding tree houses, the swim-up bar underneath a cabana is a great outside hub for everyone to relax around.

