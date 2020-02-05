You and 13 friends can stay in mansion in Arizona that has a lazy river and a swim-up bar

caption You can rent a mansion in Arizona that has a 105-foot lazy river. source Resort Style Vacation Homes/Airbnb

The Pool House is a mansion in Arizona that features a 105-foot-long lazy river on its property.

The house is designed for 14 guests and features a swim-up bar, outdoor kitchen, mini-golf course, basketball court, and a home theater.

Guests can also pay for additional amenities like a personal chef, in-home massages, and daily housekeeping.

The house is available to rent on Airbnb, and it costs $2,195 on the weekend and $1,795 during the week without additional amenities.

A mansion called “The Pool House” can be found in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The large home is a 6,158-square-foot oasis located in the middle of suburbia, and it’s available to rent throughout the year on Airbnb.

The house gets its name from the 105-foot-long lazy river on its property.

The lazy river is part of a half-million-dollar pool renovation that took place on the property, according to the home’s Airbnb listing.

The listing also notes that it is the top-rated pool in Scottsdale.

Guests have private access to the pool and river, which features multi-colored lights for night swims.

Guests can float through the river, or relax in the larger wading area of the pool.

There’s also a swim-up bar and hot tub on the property. The tub and the pool are not automatically heated, as it’s warm in Arizona for much of the year.

The listing states that guests can heat the pool for an additional $225 per day.

The property’s outdoor amenities don’t stop at the pool.

The Pool House features a myriad of outdoor entertainment activities, like a miniature golf course.

Guests can practice their golf swing in the personal driving range.

The netted area is close to a patio located off the back of the house, so guests don’t have to feel distanced from the rest of their group as they play.

You can also enjoy a round of hoops on the private basketball court.

The light nearby allows for night games.

The yard also features shuffleboard, cornhole, and a fire pit.

A giant Connect Four set is also on the property, as is a hammock.

The outdoor kitchen gives guests the opportunity to cook while enjoying the yard’s ambiance.

The listing notes that propane for the grill is an additional cost to the base fee for the home.

You can serve dinner outside on the patio tables.

There are multiple seating areas in the outdoor space to accommodate large groups.

But the inside of the home also features plenty of space for entertaining, in case you want a break from the outdoors.

The house features two indoor kitchens, and the larger one includes counter seating and modern, stainless steel appliances.

There’s a table located near the kitchen, which adds seating to the room.

You can enjoy views of the yard as you dine.

Larger parties can have meals in the dining room.

The table sits 13 guests comfortably.

The room also features a television on the wall for guests who want entertainment while they dine.

The house also features a main living room for more indoor relaxation.

The exposed beams on the ceiling, electric fireplace, and plush couches add to the ambiance.

The second indoor kitchen is connected to a game room.

Foosball and poker tables are among the entertainment options in the room, and the nearby kitchen means you don’t have to go far for a snack while you play.

The house is designed to accommodate 14 guests, according to its Airbnb listing.

The property features 11 beds split across 7 bedrooms, as well as 5 bathrooms.

The master bathroom includes two sinks, abundant counter space, and a television.

There are entertainment options wherever you go in the house.

The master bathroom also features a spa-style shower and jacuzzi.

The other bathrooms on the property are also luxurious. You can see more photos of them on the Airbnb page.

Guests would have to share bedrooms if you brought a 14-person party, but the rooms still have a luxurious feel.

The house also features a laundry room for guests to use during their stay.

You could kick back in the home theater for a movie night with your group.

The property also features other amenities for additional fees, such as a personal chef, in-home massages, and daily housekeeping, according to the Airbnb listing.

The base cost of a stay in the house is $2,195 on the weekend and $1,795 during the week.

The weekday cost comes out to $128.21 per person when split between 14 guests, while the weekend cost is $156.78. A representative for the listing told Insider that the price varies depending on the time of year.

The house can sleep up to 17 people, though there is a surcharge of $30 per additional guest per night.

Cleaning fees, service charges, and occupancy taxes and fees are also not included in the base cost.

Discounts are available for longer stays in the home. Guests who stay for a week will receive a 10% discount, while those who stay for a month receive a 25% discount.

You can check out the Airbnb listing here.