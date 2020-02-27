You and a group of friends can rent an entire English pub complete with a working bar from $22 each per night

caption The Poacher’s Arms has a fully working bar to play with. source Poacher’s Arms

You can hire out an English pub featuring a working bar with 29 of your friends for just £17 ($22) per person, per night.

Guests can arrange to have kegs of beer, cider, and lager pre-ordered before arrival so you can get down to pulling your own pints straight away.

The Poacher’s Arms in the Peak District village of Hope, England has nine en-suite bedrooms, a huge kitchen with double ovens, authentic pub decor, and a covered hot tub.

Ever thought you could run your own pub? Well, now you can – sort of.

The Poacher’s Arms in the village of Hope, near England’s Peak District, is a pub-turned-holiday-rental that’s available for booking at just £17 ($22) a night each if split between 30 people over seven nights.

For 20 years the Poacher’s Arms was a working pub, but after renovations, it’s now a popular place for large group celebrations like family gatherings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and even several wedding receptions.

Here’s what it is like inside.

The current owners continued with the pub-feel by keeping the original sign outside.

source Poacher’s Arms

The decor is still very much in keeping with traditional British pub vibes, with red patterned carpets throughout.

source Poacher’s Arms

There are wood burners to cozy up to.

source Poacher’s Arms

As well as authentic pub-style furniture.

source Poacher’s Arms

Although there are conventional pub touches, the accommodation has been updated with modern features too.

source Poacher’s Arms

Like any decent place to share a few drinks, there’s a games corner to up the entertainment stakes.

source Poacher’s Arms

Challenge your friends to a foosball tournament …

source Poacher’s Arms

… or maybe air hockey plays more to your strengths?

source Poacher’s Arms

The huge state-of-the-art kitchen is kitted out with a family-sized breakfast bar for mealtimes.

source Poacher’s Arms

The kitchen is big enough to accommodate quite a few chefs.

source Poacher’s Arms

They could even have an oven each.

source Poacher’s Arms

For celebratory sit-downs, the conservatory has a sprawling table and chair set.

source Poacher’s Arms

The most important feature is the Poacher’s Arms working bar.

source Poacher’s Arms

Kegs of beer, cider, and lager can be pre-ordered before your arrival.

source Poacher’s Arms

With a stocked up drink supply, guests can experience the other side of the bar and play pub landlord or landlady by pulling pints.

source Poacher’s Arms

Being the master of your own bar means the last orders bell never has to ring. But if an all-nighter is too much, then slip away upstairs to one of the nine bedrooms.

source Poacher’s Arms

The rooms are a mix of doubles …

source Poacher’s Arms

… or double beds with single bunk beds.

source Poacher’s Arms

Each bedroom has its own en-suite too.

source Poacher’s Arms

Back outside, the garden has a covered hot tub for adults, and an enclosed play area for children.

source Poacher’s Arms

If you venture outside the Poacher’s Arms, there’s castle ruins and caves to explore just a mile away near the village of Castleton.

source Poacher’s Arms

