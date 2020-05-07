Rent the Runway just joined the growing list of retailers selling reusable face masks

caption Rent the Runway has pivoted to making face masks for personal use. source Rent The Runway; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The CDC now recommends wearing a cloth face covering when in public to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some states, like New York, are requiring residents to do so.

Medical-grade surgical masks and N95 respirators are in extremely high demand for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, so the CDC recommends the general public buy, or make, cloth face coverings and non-medical face masks.

Many brands are pivoting production capabilities to create non-medical face masks for the general public.

Rent the Runway is partnering with local NYC factories to produce non-medical face masks. A 5-pack of masks costs $50 and includes a donation of a 5-pack of masks to a community in need.

Recent studies have found that many people who have the novel coronavirus lack symptoms, which means they can transmit the virus to others without even knowing they are carriers. In light of these findings, the CDC recommends wearing a cloth face covering as an additional precaution when in public spaces. In some states, including New York, residents are required to wear face coverings in public.

Medical-grade surgical masks and N95 respirators are in extremely high demand for sick patients and healthcare workers on the front lines, so the CDC recommends that those critical supplies be reserved for the medical community. For the general public, a simple cloth face covering can be enough to help slow the spread. The CDC recommends a cloth face covering that fits snugly and comfortably against the side of the face, can be secured with ties or ear loops, includes multiple layers of fabrics, allows for breathing without restriction, and can be washed and machine dried without damage or change to shape.

As wearing masks in public becomes the norm, some retailers are quickly pivoting production to meet the increasing demand for non-medical masks. One of those is Rent the Runway.

The clothing rental service has never really been in the business of production, until now. The in-house Rent the Runway team has partnered with small, local New York City factories to produce cloth face masks. The washable, reusable masks are made from 100% cotton, or a cotton blend, and lined with cotton/polyester. As a brand focused on sustainability, RTR is using fabrics that have been salvaged as scraps or purchased as unused surplus fabric from textile mills. The masks follow the design and material guidelines from Kaiser Permanente, as advised by the CDC.

A pack of five reusable masks from Rent the Runway will cost you $50. Each pack is assorted, so you don’t know what prints or colors you’ll get. At $10 a mask, these are on the pricier side, but many retailers and shops on Etsy are selling masks for similar prices. Additionally, when you purchase a pack of face masks from RTR, they will donate another pack of five masks to a community in need. Rent the Runway has partnered with Project Renewal, a New York-based nonprofit organization that provides programs and resources to help the city’s homeless population. Project Renewal will facilitate the donation of RTR masks to its network of shelters and transitional housing programs across the five boroughs.

Even if you’ve paused your Rent the Runway subscription, you can support the brand and be prepared for your next public outing with a pack of these reusable masks.