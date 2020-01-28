A GOP state lawmaker pushing to ban gender-confirmation surgery likened it to Nazi ‘medical experiments’

- source
- Last week, South Dakota Rep. Fred Deutsch said gender-confirmation surgery “should not ever be allowed” and is like a Nazi ‘medical experiment’.
- Deutsch recently introduced HB1057, a bill that would outlaw gender-confirmation surgery for South Dakota minors.
- The ACLU of South Dakota announced its intention to challenge the measure if it becomes law.
Last week, a South Dakota state representative said gender-confirmation surgery “should not ever be allowed” and is like a Nazi “medical experiment”.
Representative Fred Deutsch, who did not return interview requests, recently introduced HB1057, a bill that would outlaw gender-confirmation surgery for South Dakota minors.
Deutsch was speaking about his proposed legislation on a Family Research Council podcast when he expressed concern about seeing images of scars from gender-confirmation surgery.
The original draft of the bill classified the surgery as a Class 4 felony, but the amended version that passed a House committee modified the classification to a Class 1 misdemeanor. It also lowered the age of a minor from 18 to 16, and limited the extent to which a medical doctor could face legal charges for such a surgery.
“That should never be allowed,” Deutsch said. “To me, that’s a crime against humanity when these procedures are done by the so-called doctors that dance on the edge of medicine. I just don’t think it should be done.”
“I’m the son of a Holocaust survivor. I’ve had family members killed in Auschwitz and I’ve seen the pictures of the bizarre medical experiments. I don’t want that to happen to our kids and that’s what’s going on right now,” he added.
When Argus Leader, a local affiliate of USA Today, spoke with Deutsch, the lawmaker walked back his previous comment, saying, “It’s just a simple reflection that the pictures seem similar to me.”
“All I meant is the pictures of mutilated post-surgical bodies that some transgender people have shared online remind me of pictures of other people I have seen from the Holocaust,” he later said to Newsweek.
“It was not meant to be a comparison, just a personal reflection. In reflection, it was an inappropriate comment I should not have said.”
After Deutsch proposed the legislation outlawing gender-confirmation surgery, the ACLU of South Dakota announced its intent to challenge the bill if it becomes law.
The South Dakota House will vote on the bill Wednesday, January 29.
