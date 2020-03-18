Senate Republicans are reportedly close to agreeing on a $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

Senate Republicans are close to agreeing on a $1 trillion stimulus package to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, according to a report by CNN.

The Republicans plan to agree on a deal amongst themselves and then negotiate a compromise with Senate Democrats, according to the report.

The plan would likely include sending Americans checks to stimulate the economy, a plan proposed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House on Tuesday.

Those checks could cost the government as much as $250 billion, according to the report.

Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton have supported the plan to send out checks, while other GOP Senators like Sen. Lindsey Graham have criticized the idea.

President Donald Trump had previously proposed payroll tax cuts as a form of economic aid, but the cuts were seen as too slow of a solution.