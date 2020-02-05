Republicans are furious that Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump’s State of the Union speech as soon as he stopped talking

caption Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped the transcript of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address after his speech.

It instantly became the most talked-about moment of the speech, which Trump had tried to make all about his success as president.

Republicans were furious that Pelosi stole the limelight, and attacked her on social media.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House, ripped up a transcript of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address just as he finished delivering it.

The gesture immediately stole the limelight from Trump’s speech. When a reporter asked why she ripped the transcript, Pelosi responded with “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”

Trump’s supporters reacted with fury online – here are some of the most notable responses.

The White House said that Pelosi had disrespected the people and issues raised in Trump’s speech.

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member's reunion with his family. That's her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the Turning Point USA group, joked that Pelosi should tear up the US Constitution instead. Donald Trump Jr retweeted the post.

Breaking: Nancy Pelosi tore up President Trump’s speech mistaking it for the Constitution — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 5, 2020

Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham said that Pelosi can’t “tear up the accomplishments of this President.”

Tearing the speech up is not going to tear up the accomplishments of this President. #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/ItwLJwioWx — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 5, 2020

On similar lines, Indiana senator Mike Braun said Pelosi can’t tear up the US economy, which Trump touted extensively in his speech.

What @SpeakerPelosi can’t tear up is the hottest economy in American history, ISIS leaders dead, the border wall going up, unemployment going down, and historic trade deals that put the American people first. #SOTU — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) February 5, 2020

Mike Huckabee took two stabs at making an outraged metaphor.

The Former Arkansas Governor first compared Pelosi to a TGI Friday’s customer who wants to get drunk:

Finally figured out what Pelosi is doing. She's looking over the drink menu at TGI Friday's. She's planning on ordering everything on it immediately after this because @realDonaldTrump just got reelected tonight and she and those folks sitting on their hands know it. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 5, 2020

He then made a crude play on the word “ass”:

Some people show their class. Pelosi ripped up the speech and showed her….it rhymes with class. A year from now, @realDonaldTrump will be there giving SOTU. @kevinomccarthy will be sitting in that chair, THANK GOD! https://t.co/JOz5uX5hwd — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 5, 2020

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s former press secretary, said Pelosi is “out of control.”

Nancy Pelosi tearing up President @realDonaldTrump’s State of the Union address tells you everything you need to know about a radical, out of control Democrat party less interested in building America up than tearing the President and his many achievements down. #StateOfTheUnion — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 5, 2020

A professor said Pelosi “obliterated decades of tradition.”

Pelosi's act dishonored the institution and destroyed even the pretense of civility and decorum in the House. If this is the Speaker's "drop the mike" moment, it is a disgrace that should never be celebrated or repeated. In a single act, she obliterated decades of tradition. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 5, 2020

Jonathan Turley teachers Constitutional Law at at George Washington University.

He was invited by Republicans to testify on impeachment in front to the House Judiciary Committee.

Mike Pompeo compared Pelosi to a sobbing Lisa Simpson — though he may not quite have realized what he was doing.

The image posted by the Secretary of State is from a 1991 episode of “The Simpsons” called “Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington.”

It depicts Lisa sobbing and tearing up an patriotic essay she wrote, after witnessing a member of Congress taking a bribe.

It is not clear whether Pompeo was aware of the context.