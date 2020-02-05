Republicans are furious that Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump’s State of the Union speech as soon as he stopped talking

By
Sarah Al-Arshani, Business Insider US
-

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up President Donald Trump's 2020 State of the Union speech.

caption
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech.
source
REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped the transcript of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address after his speech.
  • It instantly became the most talked-about moment of the speech, which Trump had tried to make all about his success as president.
  • Republicans were furious that Pelosi stole the limelight, and attacked her on social media.
Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House, ripped up a transcript of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address just as he finished delivering it.

The gesture immediately stole the limelight from Trump’s speech. When a reporter asked why she ripped the transcript, Pelosi responded with “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”

Trump’s supporters reacted with fury online – here are some of the most notable responses.

The White House said that Pelosi had disrespected the people and issues raised in Trump’s speech.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the Turning Point USA group, joked that Pelosi should tear up the US Constitution instead. Donald Trump Jr retweeted the post.

Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham said that Pelosi can’t “tear up the accomplishments of this President.”

On similar lines, Indiana senator Mike Braun said Pelosi can’t tear up the US economy, which Trump touted extensively in his speech.

Mike Huckabee took two stabs at making an outraged metaphor.

The Former Arkansas Governor first compared Pelosi to a TGI Friday’s customer who wants to get drunk:

He then made a crude play on the word “ass”:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s former press secretary, said Pelosi is “out of control.”

A professor said Pelosi “obliterated decades of tradition.”

Jonathan Turley teachers Constitutional Law at at George Washington University.

He was invited by Republicans to testify on impeachment in front to the House Judiciary Committee.

Mike Pompeo compared Pelosi to a sobbing Lisa Simpson — though he may not quite have realized what he was doing.

The image posted by the Secretary of State is from a 1991 episode of “The Simpsons” called “Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington.”

It depicts Lisa sobbing and tearing up an patriotic essay she wrote, after witnessing a member of Congress taking a bribe.

It is not clear whether Pompeo was aware of the context.