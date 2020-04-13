ReserveBar is an online alcohol store for luxury wine and spirits — here’s how it works

source Reservebar

ReserveBar is an online delivery platform offering everything from bottom- and middle-shelf wine and spirits to the very tippy-top (think Armand de Brignac Blanc de Blancs and Remy Martin Louis XIII), all available in upscale gift packaging.

Thinking about gifting someone special a vintage rosé from Perrier Jouet? Well, why not toss in a pair of Waterford crystal Champagne flutes? A bottle of Jefferson’s Reserve small-batch bourbon? Why not get it engraved? Of course, no one is going to shame you for gifting yourself, but that doesn’t mean you should forego the fancy glasses, bottle holders, and engravings.

How ReserveBar works

Before you start shopping, select which state you’d like to have your order shipped to in the top right section of the screen, just below “Customer Service” and to the left of “Corp Gifts.”

Then – and this might be our favorite part about ReserveBar so far (full review coming soon) – you can shop by category and subcategory based on everything from vintage to gift sets, limited offerings, and quality. This type of curation is smart and helpful; for example, under Scotch, the drop-down tab lets you choose between “luxury,” “single malt,” and “blended”.

If it’s in your budget, the “Rare and Exceptional” selection is worth a look and potential sip.

How do you buy alcohol online at ReserveBar?

When you place your order, you have to agree that someone 21 years or older will be there to receive the delivery and provide valid identification.

Things are a little tricky on the state-to-state level right now, but ReserveBar is diligently working to change that by bringing on new distributors and retailers to widen their offerings and the number of states to which they can ship.

Does ReserveBar have any deals?

While a lot of this stuff is available on other popular online liquor stores, ReserveBar stands out for its luxury packaging and customization, as well as its occasional but outstanding sales, like Johnnie Walker’s White Walker (Game of Thrones) edition for $39.99 (you save $25) or Hennessy VSOP Privilège for $50 (you save $15), which are running now.

Right now, when you order through Insider Reviews, you can claim your 10% off your first order with the promotional code “INSIDER10” at checkout.

You can also score $20 off future purchases of four or more bottles if you use the code “STOCKUP20” and get up to $25 off 12 or more bottles of wine with the code “WINE25“.

For free shipping on orders of $150, use the code “SHIP150“.

Spirit brands giving back amid the novel coronavirus pandemic

There’s a growing number of brands that are working to give back (in various ways) featured on ReserveBar.

Here are a few of our favorites that are donating to the United States Bartenders’ Guild: Aviation Gin, Dos Hombres Mezcal, and Cincoro Tequila. Buy from any of these brands and 30% of the proceeds from your order will go to a fund for bartenders at the Guild.

According to the brand, orders are being fulfilled but might be delayed due to demand and logistical challenges given the novel coronavirus. Keep this in mind if you plan to order, but ReserveBar might be one of the more dependable services right now considering the retailer ships everything in boxes and uses FedEx, UPS, and even regional shippers, which are the most dependable options provided they’re still operating.

And as a reminder with any alcohol delivery service, ReserveBar requires someone 21 or older be present with valid ID to accept any alcohol.