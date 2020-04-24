16 states are easing restrictions next week. Here’s a breakdown of which stores will be allowed to reopen in each one

caption 16 states will allow certain nonessential businesses to reopen next week. source Taylor Borden/Business Insider

As new cases of the coronavirus plateau in some locations, many states are beginning to ease restrictions beginning next week. Some nonessential businesses and public areas will start to reopen.

The reopening process will hardly be uniform across the US as states decide their own timelines and regulations.

While many states’ stay-at-home orders are set to end next week, not all of those states have announced plans to reopen businesses. However, 16 states – Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming – have announced plans to reopen certain nonessential businesses, and those businesses vary by locale. Most states’ plans have been based on the federal government’s guidelines for reopening that were released in mid-April.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of what businesses will be allowed to re-open next week.

Colorado

On April 27, Colorado moves into the “Safer At Home” phase of Governor Jared Polis’s coronavirus response plan. Retail stores will be allowed to open for curbside delivery and will be allowed to phase in public openings. Offices will also re-open to half capacity, with telecommuting still strongly encouraged. Elective medical services and dentists, childcare, and personal services like hair salons, tattoo parlors, pet grooming, and personal training will be able to open with precautions. Restaurants will remain restricted to takeout and delivery.

Florida

Florida’s stay-at-home order expires on April 30, and Governor Ron DeSantis is likely to issue specific guidelines after the weekend after reviewing recommendations from his task force.

Georgia

Georgia allowed gyms, fitness centers, hair salons, barbershops, and massage-therapy centers to reopen on Friday. Restaurants, social clubs, and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen on April 27.

Idaho

Idaho Governor Brad Little announced a three-stage reopening plan, and the first stage goes into effect on May 1. During the first stage, places of worship, daycares, youth activities, and camps will be allowed to open. All other nonessential businesses will remain closed until May 16.

Indiana

Indiana’s stay-at-home order expires on April 30, and Governor Eric Holcomb said that businesses should prepare to reopen. However, Holcomb has yet to release details about which businesses will be allowed to reopen.

Iowa

Iowa’s emergency declaration ends on April 30. Governor Kim Reynolds said that the state would have more information on Monday about which businesses will be allowed to reopen and when. In the meantime, farmers markets will be allowed to reopen on Monday, and nonessential surgeries and dental procedures will also be allowed.

Louisiana

Louisiana’s stay-at-home order expires April 30. Governor John Bel Edwards said that he would have more details early next week.

Mississippi

Mississippi’s stay-at-home order will end on April 27, but Governor Tate Reeves has yet to release additional details about how the state will reopen.

Montana

Montana’s stay-at-home order expires on April 24. Churches will be allowed to reopen on April 26, and retail businesses will be allowed to reopen on April 27 with social distancing measures in place. Dine-in restaurants and bars will reopen later, on May 4.

North Dakota

North Dakota does not have a stay-at-home order, but all nonessential businesses are closed through April 30. Governor Doug Burgum has yet to specify what restrictions will be lifted after April 30, but on April 23 said that all businesses not under mandatory closure orders are “welcome to reopen”.

Ohio

Ohio’s stay-at-home order will expire on May 1. Governor Mike DeWine is expected to announce on Monday the details on what businesses will be allowed to open when.

South Carolina

South Carolina reopened some nonessential businesses on Monday, April 20, including public beaches, furniture stores, apparel stores, department stores, sporting goods stores, bookstores, craft stores, music stores, flea markets, and flower stores. Gyms, hair salons, barbershops, fitness ceners, and massage-therapy centers reopened on April 24. On Monday, April 27, restaurants, social clubs, and movie theaters will also be allowed to reopen.

Tennessee

Tennessee’s stay-at-home order expires on April 30, but some businesses will be allowed to open sooner than that. Governor Bill Lee announced on Friday that restaurants will be allowed to open on Monday, April 27, and retailers will be allowed to open on Wednesday, April 29, both at 50% occupancy.

Texas

Governor Greg Abbott reopened nonessential retail businesses for carryout and delivery on April 24. The state’s stay-at-home order expires on April 30, although the governor has not yet issued additional guidelines on what will change then.

Utah

Utah Governor Gary Herbert has said he intends to open some nonessential businesses like gyms and restaurants by May 1. He has not released details yet on exactly which businesses will be allowed to open when, but a task force has outlined some categories and considerations in the state’s “Utah Leads Together” plan.

Vermont

Vermont governor Phil Scott announced limited reopenings on April 24. On April 27, outdoor retail spaces will be able to reopen in-person shopping. And on May 1, farmer’s markets will be allowed to reopen, with restrictions. Vermont’s stay-at-home order ends on May 15.