Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ is the honest teen drama I wish I’d had growing up

caption Lily and Ola on “Sex Education.” source Netflix

Warning: Minor spoilers lie ahead for season 2 of “Sex Education.”

Netflix’s hit British series “Sex Education” is back for a second season – and it’s brilliant.

Like the first season, “Sex Education” tackles huge topics like sexual harassment and asexuality in a way that is not only respectful, but wise and enriching.

It’s also brilliantly written and acted by a superb, diverse cast.

While people raved about standout performances in “The Crown” and Joe’s troubling hotness in “You,” I was looking forward to the return of one Netflix original more than the rest: “Sex Education.”

As Sophie Gilbert wrote previously for The Atlantic, season one combined many elements of already successful Netflix shows – like an ’80s aesthetic and soundtrack from “Stranger Things” and slightly surreal teen romance elements from “The End of the F***ing World” – and weaved them together in a way that “works so well is almost annoying.”

It’s not just the algorithm doing its work as Gilbert suggests, though. It’s a brilliant, bravely written window into adolescent sexuality that skips out none of the warts and boils. Its cutting honesty is matched by its comic timing and toe-curling awkwardness that leaves the viewer cringing, grinning, and welling up all at the same time.

It’s one of the most compelling things I watched in 2019, and I’m very happy to say that season two did not disappoint.

caption Emma Mackey and Asa Butterfield play main protagonists Maeve and Otis on “Sex Education.” source Sam Taylor/Netflix

Why you should care: Season 1 received 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and was praised for its honest portrayal of sexual relationships

“Sex Education” is definitely no “Riverdale.”

While the show is, of course, full of sex, it’s not sexy.

“Sex Education” captures the many mishaps and awkward moments that occur during real sex – not some glossy models dry humping each other to ecstasy.

For instance, one character shows off a fingering technique they found on Google on a squelching orange, and another grappling with the concept of dirty talk says: “I’m gonna get you so wet you’re gonna feel like your water just broke.”

The show’s honesty was adored by critics and the audience alike, earning it 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, some rave reviews, and 40 million household views in its first month.

At the time of writing, season two has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

caption Gillian Anderson plays Dr Jean Milburn on “Sex Education.” source Netflix

It’s an all-too-refreshing break from the norm, and one that should inspire confidence in a generation of porn-addicted teens with alien concepts of sex and beauty standards.

What’s hot: The cast is an out-and-out win for diversity

There’s not one but numerous gay couples, including same-sex parents, and they’re all given the air time they deserve rather than being made to, in some way, prop up the hetero couple at the heart of the narrative.

There are conversations about blackness, asexuality, consent, and sexual harassment.

All of it is handled deftly by the writers in a way that gives the subjects the weight they deserve but without deviating from a thoroughly entertaining script.

caption The cast of “Sex Education.” source Sam Taylor / Netflix

Season two also introduces a disabled character – something fans had been calling for after the first.

While the character’s disability is not skirted around, it’s also not the beginning and end of his character. We’re not made to pity them – far from it at certain points – and their disability is simply a part of their character, just like in real life.

What’s not: One major plotline is pretty much a repeat of season 1

Without giving too much away, one of the show’s major characters, who had an intrinsic connection to the love story between Otis and Maeve in season one, seems to have stagnated in season two.

Their struggle is identical to the first season as they grapple with internal turmoil, except, this time, it seems to have no knock-on consequence to the main cast.

While there are some heartfelt moments for the character, and you do root for them, season two could certainly have survived, and maybe even flowed a bit better, without their presence.

The bottom line: Aside from being a brilliant show in its own right, ‘Sex Education’ is good for the soul

It’s honestly hard to get across just how refreshing “Sex Education” is. That’s why you should just watch it.

It feels absolutely necessary to society right now because of the lessons it teaches in acceptance and individuality.

The message is so good that you almost forget just how wonderful the script and the cast are. They make you utterly invested in the progression of each character from start to finish.

Every parent should watch this, and so should their kids (if of an appropriate age).

My only criticism is that I didn’t have an equivalent show to watch when I was a teenager. This generation will be all the better for it.

Grade: A

