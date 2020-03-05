I used 6 Trader Joe’s beauty products for a week and I’d only buy 2 of them again

caption Beauty products from Trader Joe’s. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Trader Joe’s has an expansive line of beauty products, and I tried out six items for one week.

I was impressed with the oatmeal exfoliant soap bar and the lavender salt scrub, so I plan on buying them again in the future.

I do not plan on purchasing the tea tree tingle shampoo or hair mask, all-in-one facial cleanser, or the peppermint toothpaste ever again.

While Trader Joe’s is famous for its affordable groceries, many shoppers might not realize that the store also carries a large selection of beauty products.

I visited a Trader Joe’s in Downtown Brooklyn and found the beauty products in the back of the store next to the dog food. I was instantly surprised at how many items there were, each with the Trader Joe’s branding on the label. There was everything from facial cleansers and body washes to hand soaps and creams.

I decided to try six of the products for a week – each costing less than $10 – and see if they lived up to the reliable Trader Joe’s name.

Before my week started, I realized how little effort I usually put into my beauty routine, so I was excited about my week of pampering.

Typically, I buy the cheapest shampoo, soap, and toothpaste that will keep me clean and smelling fresh. Until this point, I never really thought about the other benefits I could get from beauty products – like smoother, softer skin or rejuvenated hair – so I was excited to test out these six items.

The first item I tried was the oatmeal exfoliant soap bar.

Cost: $3

How it works: While most bar soaps only help you stay clean, this soap has beads baked into the bar, which help exfoliate and remove dead skin.

First impressions: I was immediately impressed by the packaging, which is paper and seems to protect the bar until you open it. I was also surprised at how great the soap smelled even before placing it in water. The almond ginger scent was noticeable the moment I took the wrapper off.

After a week of using the bar, I was impressed with the changes in my skin.

The results: This bar soap is unlike any soap I have bought in the past. It smelled amazing, and I could smell it on my skin hours after showering. My skin also felt smoother than usual.

Would I buy again? Yes, I would go out of my way to buy this bar soap.

During the week, I also treated my skin with the lavender salt scrub.

Cost: $6

How it works: This scrub contains sea salt, sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil, and lavender to create a mixture that exfoliates your skin. To do so, you apply a large amount of the product all over your body and massage the scrub deep into your skin.

First impressions: When I first opened the container, I was confused because it looked like liquid, but I quickly realized the liquid and salt had separated in the jar so it needed stirring. As I stirred the contents of the jar, the calming scent of the lavender wafted into my face.

My skin has never felt more smooth and supple than after I used this salt scrub.

The results: I’ve never used exfoliant scrub before, so I was surprised to learn how much I loved this product. The smell and texture felt like a treatment you would get at a high-end spa. After washing it off, I could almost instantly feel the improvement to my skin.

Would I buy again? Yes, I would go out of my way to buy this exfoliant salt scrub just to smell it every day.

I also tried out this tea tree shampoo.

Cost: $4

How it works: The peppermint and tea tree in this shampoo is meant to moisturize your hair and treat dry scalps.

First impressions: Typically, peppermint and tea tree oil each have a strong, noticeable scent, so I was surprised to find that the shampoo had virtually no scent at all. Despite that, I lathered up my hair and was surprised again to feel my head actually tingle as the product did its magic.

My hair had no noticeable changes after a week of using the shampoo.

The results: Over the course of the week, I used this product three times to wash my hair and didn’t notice any positive or negative changes in my hair. It’s possible I would notice a change, either for better or worse, after more time using it.

Would I buy again? No. Since there was no noticeable change in my hair and since it lacked a scent, I would spend my money on different shampoos.

In an attempt to further rejuvenate my hair, I tried Trader Joe’s hair mask.

Cost: $4

How it works: After washing with shampoo, you massage this product into your hair and leave it in for three to five minutes. At this point, the coconut oil, shea butter, and other active ingredients are supposed to strengthen and rejuvenate your hair.

First impressions: When I rubbed this mask into my hair, I didn’t love the consistency. It felt pasty in my hand, and I was hesitant to rub it into my hair.

The mask also did not noticeably change my hair, but it’s important to note that the product is typically used to treat longer hair.

The results: The packaging said I should use this product “as often as needed,” so I decided to try the hair mask twice during the week. Since this product is typically used to treat longer hair, I didn’t see much change in my short hair. My hair did feel a bit slimy and oily immediately after using the product but returned to normal soon after.

Would I buy again? No. This product is not for someone with my hair length, so it is not worth the purchase for me.

For my face, I used the all-in-one facial cleanser.

Cost: $6

How it works: This product is marketed as a cleanser and an exfoliant. It also has antioxidants that are meant to protect and liven your skin. It’s advised that you wash your face twice a day with this product by applying a generous amount to your wet face. After a couple of minutes, you wash the product off completely with warm water.

First impressions: Since I have sensitive skin and am prone to breakouts, I was hesitant to use this product. This cleanser, however, does not have a fragrance or scent, which is what typically causes my breakouts, so I decided to go ahead and try it.

While using this product, my face broke out, so I stopped using it in the middle of the week.

The results: I washed my face twice a day with this product, and by the middle of the week, I noticed that my face was starting to break out. I stopped using this item on the fourth day of the experiment.

Would I buy again? No. Although I can’t directly blame the cleanser for causing my break out, it didn’t prevent the break out from happening.

Lastly, I tried the store’s peppermint toothpaste.

Cost: $5

How it works: This peppermint toothpaste uses baking soda and fluoride to clean teeth and to prevent cavities.

First impressions: The toothpaste I use daily doesn’t have baking soda because I hate the taste and texture, so I was hesitant to use this product from the start.

After seven days, the product confirmed the fact that I don’t like baking soda-based toothpastes.

The results: This product was the hardest product to stick with for a week. Since I don’t like the texture of the grainy paste, I hated putting the product in my mouth. The taste also did not help. All in all, my mouth didn’t feel clean or fresh after I brushed.

Would I buy again? No. I prefer smoother toothpastes that are not baking soda-based.

Overall, I was impressed by two of the six Trader Joe’s beauty products that I tried.

While the bar soap and salt scrub might have changed my beauty routine for life and earned themselves a spot on my weekly grocery list, I won’t be rushing to my local Trader Joe’s for the shampoo, hair mask, facial cleanser, or the toothpaste any time soon.