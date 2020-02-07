Rhone consistently ranks highly when we test athleisure gear, so we took another look at some of our favorite styles from the brand

source Rhone

Rhone makes some of the best workout gear we’ve tested, yet also offer several athleisure products that function just as well outside of the gym.

Since we’ve mentioned the brand in several buying guides and individually reviewed many of its items, we asked some members of the Insider Picks team to revisit their favorite Rhone products and to explore a few new styles.

Unsurprisingly, our opinion on Rhone’s quality remains unchanged. If you’re looking for workout gear made from high-quality materials that perform both in and out of the gym, Rhone is a great option.

Rhone is one of my favorite workout brands due in large part to the fact its gear looks, feels, and performs exceptionally well. The rest of the Insider Picks team is no stranger to its apparel, either as the brand’s consistently shown up throughout several Insider Picks round-ups. This includes nabbing the top spot in our best workout shirts for men, along with being included in the best high-performance gear in the gym.

We also love how certain styles, like the Rhone joggers or Commuter Dress Shirt, function just as well out of the gym. Rhone truly fits the bill of being an athleisure brand and we’re absolutely here for it.

The brand traces its roots to New Haven, Connecticut where it was founded in 2014 and named after the Rhone River, a trade route in Europe famous for striking a perfect balance of beauty and functionality. The fabric in each product is infused with high-performance technology, specifically designed to increase moisture-wicking, air permeability, heat retention, and odor control. Many of its pieces are also designed to be quick-drying and lightweight.

After reviewing several of its staples in the past, we decided to take another look at Rhone’s gear to see if it still holds up to our original takes – and tried out a few of the brand’s latest products, as well.

Check out our thoughts of Rhone’s gear below.

Element Tee

Beyond the odor-eliminating technology sewn into the soft Pima cotton fabric, the best part of the Element Tee is its versatility. I’ve worn the shirt in the gym, as an undershirt, and even as a casual shirt throughout the day. In the gym, the shirt is flexible and lightweight enough to avoid bogging you down or feeling soaked in sweat.

The odor-eliminating and soft material make it perfect as an undershirt, and as someone who has dealt with sweat stains throughout the workday, the Element Tee is definitely a go-to for under my dress shirts. Rhone offers the shirt in five different colors, and it comes as either a crew- or v-neck style, meaning you can pick whichever best fits your personal style.

-Danny Bakst, Senior Content Producer

Reign Short Sleeve Tee

source Rhone

Rhone’s Reign tee accomplishes the feat of being both comfortable and functional, no matter the workout or activity. Runners will like its soft, moisture-wicking nylon fabric while gym-goers can appreciate its raglan-style sleeves which allow for a full range of movement. As is typical in other Rhone gear, the Reign also features its unique GoldFusion technology which actively repels odor and boosts its quick-drying ability.

The shirt does tend to run slightly smaller than similar performance tees, so it’s worth double-checking the size chart before buying. I often wear size Medium in other brands but wear a large in the Reign, and the larger size is much more comfortable.

Rhone offers the Reign in seven different color options, as well as a long sleeve version perfect for colder weather workouts.

-Rick Stella, Fitness Editor

Swift Short Sleeve Tee

source Rhone

Rhone’s Swift Short Sleeve is designed for running but I’ve found it to be great for any type of physical activity where breathability is a top priority. The featherweight design keeps you cool and dry in most instances where you’d typically be sweaty and uncomfortable in a wet shirt.

The Swift T-Shirt also includes Goldfusion Anti-Odor guard, which makes it possible to wear it a few times in a row between washes. This is a feature I always try to look for in my gym clothes because washing clothes after every workout is unrealistic. However, when I did wash the Swift T-Shirt, it held its shape and didn’t shrink.

Aside from its stellar quality and fit, I really appreciate the motivational quotes Rhone incorporates into the shirts. For instance, the Swift Short Sleeve says “To the one that endures, final victory comes.” It’s a nice touch for people working hard to be their best selves.

-Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

Commuter Jogger

source Rhone

When I first tried Rhone’s Commuter Jogger, I wasn’t sure the correct setting to wear them. From afar, they look like a standard pair of fancy dress pants – but they come in a stretchy, athleisure-esque material similar to a pair of pants from Lululemon. Because I work in an office without a dress code, I always felt like they looked too dressy for work, yet they’d still not be fancy enough for a real black-tie affair. Like the typical jogger style, the pants are snug on the legs, so I definitely don’t want to wear them while I’m actually working out. However, there is a zipper on the calf that makes it easy to take on or off.

I recently started trying out some different workout classes instead of exercising in my building’s gym and the joggers have been the perfect pants to wear over my gym shorts before and after a class. Typically, I avoid wearing sweats outside of my house but with the Commuter Jogger, I stay loose on my walk to a class and feel comfortably dressed to complete my day’s errands afterward.

They’re great for social settings, too, since they’re comfortable without sacrificing style. I often wear them when I want to dress up without being too formal, like going out with friends to a nicer restaurant or bar where a sport coat isn’t needed.

-Danny Bakst, Senior Content Producer

Performance Ankle Sock

source Rhone

The first thing that stands out about these socks is the silicone pad sewn into the heel. This helps keep the sock in place, which reduces friction and helps mitigate the risk of blisters. As someone who prefers shoes with heavy ankle-support, I wish they offered a longer version of the padded sock but these are a great option when I wear shorter shoes.

Like their workout tees, Rhone manufactured the socks out of fabric designed to eliminate odor, meaning you won’t have to worry about any post-workout funk emanating from your feet. While they only have the one length option, there are four different colors to choose from.

-Danny Bakst, Senior Content Producer

Rhone Boxer Brief

source Rhone

We’ve tried a lot of fancy underwear brands here at Insider Picks. While it’s hard to stomach $30 for a single pair of briefs, Rhone’s option delivers compared to many of the brands we’ve tested. One reason is the fly on Rhone’s boxers is a seamless fold that’s simple and easy to execute, without any unwanted friction.

Additionally, the fabric is specially designed to be lightweight and uses the same ultra-soft Pima cotton as the brand’s Element Tee. These are great for working out but are generally an ultra-comfortable underwear option for any time.

-Danny Bakst, Senior Content Producer

Versatility Shorts

source Danny Bakst/Business Insider

I reviewed the versatility shorts when Rhone first released them and was impressed with how they felt in the gym. I tried the 7-inch, lined version and after several rounds in the washing machine, they still felt as if I’d just pulled them off the rack. The compression short lined in the interior is an especially nice touch that helps limit unwanted motion while jogging or doing most floor exercises.

You can customize the shorts according to your own preferences, too. Rhone lets you choose between four different colorways, as well as whether you want them to be lined or unlined, and a 7-inch or 9-inch pant leg.

-Danny Bakst, Senior Content Producer

Commuter Dress Shirt

source Rhone

I’ve tried plenty of performance dress shirts and Rhone’s is easily one of my favorites. The shirt strikes the perfect balance of stretchiness, softness, and comfort, without looking too schlubby to wear to work or for a night out with friends. It fits nicely on my arms and shoulders, and the lightweight Italian fabric feels great on my skin. Beyond how it looks, the technology weaved into the shirt really sets it apart. It’s lightweight and stretchy, yet is also moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant. Plus, it’s machine washable making it an easy shirt to keep wearing over and over.

-Danny Bakst, Senior Content Producer

After regularly wearing Rhone’s activewear for my workouts, I was happy to see the brand venturing into business casual pieces like dress shirts. I’ve tried almost every performance dress shirt on the market and the Rhone Commuter Dress Shirt quickly became one of my favorites for its unparalleled comfort. The overall feel is similar to some of Rhone’s performance T-shirts, too. Comparing a $118 dress shirt made with Italian fabric to a T-shirt might seem like a bad thing but in this case, consider it a compliment in regards to comfort.

-Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter