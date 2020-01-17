I spent a day on Richard Branson’s private island in the Caribbean. It was as spectacular as you can imagine.

caption Necker Island proves that luxury doesn’t have to be stuffy. source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

I recently had the chance to visit Richard Branson‘s Necker Island.

The 74-acre Caribbean island was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and had to undergo more than a year of renovations.

It was the first time I had ever been on a private island, and I must say – it’ll be hard for any other island to compete.

Here’s what it’s like to visit the billionaire entrepreneur’s island, from a seemingly endless flow of Champagne to a sushi lunch that was delivered to me via wooden kayak.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

I’ve traveled a lot, but I’ve never traveled to a private island owned by a British billionaire. In fact, come to think of it, I’ve never traveled to a private island at all.

So when I heard that I’d be part of the first group of media since 2016 to set foot on Richard Branson’s Necker Island, I honestly had no idea what to expect.

Some background: Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, who founded the Virgin Group and has a $4 billion net worth, bought the 74-acre island for $180,000 back in 1978. In September 2017, the Caribbean island suffered extensive damage in the path of Hurricane Irma. Several buildings on site were destroyed, and the resort was closed for months. Repairs started in December 2017, Travel + Leisure reported at the time, and have been ongoing.

About a year later, in October 2018, it was officially back in business. And this past November, I got to spend a day on the island.

Spoiler alert: It was one of the top experiences of my entire life.

Necker Island is the privately owned island where Sir Richard Branson (of Virgin Group fame) has built an ultra luxurious, idyllic playground for the most exclusive of travelers.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

The island is part of the British Virgin Islands, just off the coast of Virgin Gorda. Typically, Necker Island is booked exclusively for private groups, with a max capacity of 22 of your closest friends and family.

Since the retreat is usually booked year-round, it has been impossible for media to get there in the last few years. But by a stroke of luck, I was able to find a window to get there.

In 2017, Hurricanes Maria and Irma wreaked havoc on many of the British Virgin Islands, including Necker Island. The island has been under construction since; it’s slated to be wrapped by this summer.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

At one point during the 2017 hurricane, the island was directly in the eye of the storm. A NASA photograph hung in the Great House bathroom on Necker Island shows the island smack dab in the center of the storm. Needless to say, Necker Island suffered a great deal of damage. And while much of the island is reopened and back in business, the reservation calendar isn’t quite full yet.

The island is using the opportunity to rebuild and improve many of its facilities, including the newly rebuilt Bali High complex, which has an extended pool and outdoor lounge. Private plunge pools have been added to each individual house, as well.

And, according to the Virgin Group’s website, Branson’s goal for 2020 is to power the island using clean energy. In a blog post in late 2019, Branson wrote that there are now three wind turbines on the island that, along with the island’s solar farm and battery system, power Necker Island without generators for about 90% of the day.

I recently had the chance to spend a day on the island.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

I’ve been treated to massages in the dewy rainforests of Bali, have found myself sipping Champagne from a bar carved into a seaside cliff in Mexico, and have flown in a private jet through the Swiss Alps. So when I say Necker Island is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I mean it.

We arrived by boat to the island’s dock, where we were met by the welcome team. It felt like arriving at elegant summer camp. Our hosts were wearing shorts and t-shirts, sports sunglasses, and massive smiles.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

A stay at Necker Island comes with a seriously hefty price tag. While the experience it buys you is undeniably luxurious, everything about it also proved to be approachable, laidback, and, well, fun.

The arrival begins at the Great House, perched at the top of a steep hill that overlooks the surrounding sea and the whole island.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

From here you can gaze out to Virgin Gorda, down to the powdery beaches of the island, or over to the new wind turbines.

Over a seemingly endless glass of Champagne, a few members of the island’s staff gave us the tour of the Great House.

The Great House has 11 rooms, all of which are clustered around a common area. The common area sets the tone for the rest of the island. It’s designed to be a place where friends and family can unwind with a drink while overlooking the views from the open-air wraparound terrace.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

The best part, in my opinion, is climbing the outdoor steps to the Crows Nest, where a two-person hot tub has a bird’s-eye view straight out to sea. Yes, you can bring your Champagne in the tub.

The vibe at the Great House is heavily Bali influenced, from the artwork and statues to the hand-carved wooden furniture. The al fresco accommodations have stunning views over the Caribbean and neighboring islands, and each of the 11 rooms has a balcony.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

The upper floor is home to the Master Suite, pictured above. It looks like a tented safari dream come to life, with white linens draped over a four-poster bed, a private outdoor hot tub and deck, and uninterrupted views.

Suffice to say, at this point I was already ruined. I was walking and texting #humblebrags to everyone in my contacts. But the Great House was only the tip of the iceberg.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

We headed down to the pool and beach area, where a row of staff served us even more Champagne and revealed a specially prepared lunch of snacks from across Asia.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

But here’s where I decided that I could die happy: From the other end of the pool, a wooden kayak began floating toward us. As it came into view, we could see that it was strewn with a sushi display, replete with all the trimmings.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

Allow me to reiterate: It was sushi in a floating kayak that we could eat in the pool while we drank Champagne. Life complete.

Later, it was time to meet the other residents of the island: the lemurs. Yes, lemurs live on Necker Island. In addition to preserving the environment, Richard Branson has a passion for preserving endangered species, specifically the Madagascan lemur.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

The lemurs live in enclosures around the sea-level Beach House and tennis courts, and yes, you can pet them. The friendly, playful creatures will even leap on your shoulders and hang for a bit – until, of course, you run out of treats to feed them.

When you’re paying for a private island experience, there really is no such thing as a bar set too high. If you want it curated, the staff is there to do exactly that.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

But for me, the best part about Necker Island (aside from the floating sushi), was that even though it’s one of the most exclusive and expensive experiences in the world, it really feels like you’re just hanging out.

While we were eating that fabulous floating sushi, the staff was sitting down with us, chatting and chilling. If we needed something they were there, but it didn’t feel like they were there to do a job. That, I find, is rare among luxury experiences, no matter where you are in the world.

So what if you want to go to Necker Island but can’t find 21 other people to commit to the trip? On select weekends during the year, travelers can book an individual room as a couple, single, or as a family, during what are known as “celebration weeks.”

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

The special package allows visitors to book individual rooms for a total of seven nights and share the island with up to 10 other couples.

To sum up: Necker Island is a dream come true that I never knew I needed. If you’re into bucket lists, it’s a place that knocks about seven of them off at once. Private island. Sushi boat. Champagne in a rooftop hot tub. Lemurs. Check, check, check, check. You name it, it can be done.

source Meagan Drillinger for Business Insider

And while it is the highest level of service, the highest quality of ingredients, and one of the highest price points (it’s roughly $40,000 per night for the entire island), believe me when I say it’s one of the most approachable experiences you’ll find.

Make no mistake: You will be forever ruined, but in the best way possible.