Richard Gere just had his second baby at age 70 with his wife Alejandra Silva

caption Richard Gere’s wife, Alejandra Silva, recently gave birth to their second son on the couple’s ranch in Pound Ridge, New York. source Europa Press Entertainment / Contributor / Getty Images

Richard Gere, 70, recently welcomed his second baby boy, with his wife, Alejandra Silva, according to Spanish magazine ¡Hola!.

Silva, a publicist and political activist, gave birth at home on the couple’s ranch in Pound Ridge, New York.

The couple has another son, Alexander, who was born last year.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Actor Richard Gere, who’s 70 years old, recently welcomed his second son, with his wife, Alejandra Silva, Spanish magazine ¡Hola! reported.

Silva, a publicist and political activist, reportedly gave birth at home on the couple’s ranch in Pound Ridge, New York, where they also got married in 2018. Gere and Silva have another son together, Alexander, who was born last year.

caption Gere and Silva got married in 2018. source picture alliance / Contributor / Getty Images

Babies born to older fathers face some risks and some potential benefits

There are both risks and benefits to having children later in life.

Babies born to fathers who are older than 45 have increased risk of low birth rate, and a greater chance of having birth defects and psychiatric disorders, The New York Times reported last year.

Children born to older fathers may have higher IQs, and a greater ability to focus, according to a study published by researchers at King’s College in 2017.

In 2018, Gere and Silva shared a pregnancy announcement for their older son in a since-deleted photo on Instagram of the Dalai Lama blessing Silva’s belly.

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai Lama,” Silva wrote in the caption of her photo, according to Today.

caption The couple’s first son was born last year. source Jim Spellman / Contributor / Getty Images

Richard Gere’s wife has said that she’s not bothered by the couple’s age gap

Silva and Gere are 33 years apart, but the mother of two said she doesn’t mind the age difference.

“It had to be that way in this lifetime,” Silva told ¡Hola! in a 2018 interview. “He has promised me at least 20 good years! But I have to confess that he has much more energy than me, is much more active, it’s hard to keep up with him… He’s not human!”

Read more: