Richer Poorer escaped bankruptcy to become a cult-favorite basics brand with thousands-long waitlists for its clothing — here are the standout styles we’ve personally tried and loved

caption The Classic Bralette is one of Richer Poorer’s cult-favorite pieces. source Richer Poorer/Facebook

Richer Poorer is one of our favorite places to buy high-quality basics. The pieces are comfortable, casual, and, for the most part, affordable.

After narrowly escaping bankruptcy in the past, the brand has since developed a cult following, with product waitlists that run into the thousands.

We’ve written about Richer Poorer multiple times before. We’ve tried their sweatshirts, tees, intimates, and more, and they’ve become some of our favorite items in our closet.

More often than not, getting dressed in the morning is complicated. The process is easier when your wardrobe consists of basics that look great and make you feel great too.

Uncomplicated and comfortable is what Richer Poorer does – and it does it very well.

For those unfamiliar, Richer Poorer is a California-based clothing brand best known for making seriously comfortable basics, loungewear, and intimates for everyone. The company was founded by Iva Pawling and Tim Morse in 2010. Back then, the brand was only selling socks and underwear at upscale department stores like Bloomingdale’s. Fast forward 10 years and, while there were some bumps along the road, Richer Poorer is now a direct-to-consumer success with a whole roster of products including tees, sweatpants, dresses, boxers, and more.

What makes Richer Poorer so great, you ask? The fabrics are the kind of soft you want to wrap up in whenever you get the chance. The styles are spot-on – simple, stylish, and universally flattering. For the most part, the prices are really fair. All of these factors have made many of us on the Insider Reviews team a big fan of the brand. We go to Richer Poorer for everything from luxe loungewear to our wardrobe essentials.

Everyone needs a great basics brand in their back pocket. One they can rely on when they need a new T-shirt, cozy sweatshirt, or even just a pair of underwear. Richer Poorer is just that, with the California-cool aesthetic that, let’s face it, we all want to embody so effortlessly.

Our favorite pieces from the Richer Poorer, below:

The Women’s Fleece Sweatshirt

source Richer Poorer

Whether it’s for lounging around the house, running errands, or staying warm on a chilly night, everyone deserves an amazingly soft sweatshirt. We are obsessed with Richer Poorer’s iteration. At $72, it’s a pricier option, but we’ve all worn it so much, the cost per wear is seriously affordable at this point. The crewneck has a cropped hem, raglan sleeves, and a slightly oversized fit. The fleece lining feels like it’s been in your closet for years, in the best way possible.

Pro tip: Get the cloud wash if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind garment.

Read more: Nobody needs a $72 sweatshirt, but we’ve worn this one from Richer Poorer so often that its cost per wear actually makes it a good value

The Men’s Pima Crew Pocket Tee

source Richer Poorer

If you ask us, T-shirts are some of Richer Poorer’s best work. The soft Pima cotton feels super smooth to the touch. The color options, ranging from simple neutrals to vivid neons, have something for everyone. A workwear style pocket makes the tee feel a bit more casual. These tees are pill-resistant and made to be more durable than your average cotton, so you can wear them time and time again, making them worth the upgrade.

The Women’s Pima Long Sleeve Standard Tee

source Richer Poorer

I have to be honest – I am super picky about my T-shirts. I know what I want my clothing to look and fit like, and sometimes I’m willing to spend more to fulfill my visions. I had been in the market for a slightly oversized, long sleeve black T-shirt for a while when I came across this one from Richer Poorer. Safe to say, I’m obsessed with it. The relaxed fit is spacious without being shapeless. The fabric is supremely soft and lightweight. I love the classic crew neckline. This has become a wardrobe basic that I go to time and time again.

The Classic Bralette

source Richer Poorer

When it first launched, this bralette sold out and garnered a waitlist of over 1,000 people. One of our reporters has tried it and confirms it’s worth the hype. It’s made of a soft, stretchy modal fabric with a wide elastic band that offers light support without digging into your skin. It’s cute enough to peek out of your shirt and comfortable enough to wear while lounging around the house.

Read more: I tried the $28 bralette everyone on the internet loves, and now I’m a convert myself

The Men’s Fleece Sweatpant

source Richer Poorer

Everyone needs a cozy pair of sweats for lounging around. These are made from the same silicone-washed fleece as Richer Poorer’s fleece sweatshirt, which we also love. The fabric is super soft but lightweight enough to wear in warmer months. They’ll keep their shape after washing, so don’t worry about them wearing out over time.

