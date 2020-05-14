‘We’re in deep s—‘: Fired scientist Rick Bright tells Congress when he realized the US wasn’t prepared for coronavirus

caption Rick Bright (left), former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), arrives at a House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee hearing on the Trump administration’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 14, 2020. source Erin Scott/Reuters

Dr. Rick Bright, a former government scientist who was fired last month, described to Congress on Thursday when he realized the US was unprepared to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

“Congressman, I’ll never forget the emails I received from Mike Bowen indicating that … our mask supply, our N95 respirator supply, was completely decimated,” Bright said while testifying before a subcommittee on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

“And he said, ‘We’re in deep s—, the world is. And we need to act,'” Bright recalled. “And I pushed that forward to the highest levels I could in HHS, and got not response. From that moment, I knew that we were going to have a crisis for our health care workers because we were not taking action. We were already behind the ball. That was our last window of opportunity to turn on our production to save the lives of those health care workers and we didn’t act.”

Dr. Bright: "I knew that we were going to have a crisis for our health care workers because we were not taking action…That was our last window of opportunity to turn on that production to save the lives of those health care workers and we didn’t act." pic.twitter.com/3EQUjA3Yjr — CSPAN (@cspan) May 14, 2020

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) ousted Bright last month, and The New York Times reported that Bright claimed he was fired for resisting the White House’s push to use the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus, despite a lack of robust evidence proving its effectiveness.

He filed a whistleblower complaint this month accusing the HHS of ignoring his early warnings about the novel coronavirus outbreak, CNN reported.

Bright alleged in his whistleblower complaint that he raised early red flags about the US’s preparedness for the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March. Bright also claimed he warned about a potential US outbreak as early as January but was met with “indifference which then developed into hostility” by top brass at HHS.

CNN reported that Bright’s lawyers claim his ouster violates the Whistleblower Protection Act and that the scientist has “engaged in numerous instances of protected activity.”

Bright filed the complaint with the Office of Special Counsel, a government watchdog that oversees whistleblower complaints. He is now asking to be reinstated as the head of BARDA and a full investigation into the circumstances of his dismissal.

Bright has not accepted a transfer to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the OSC said last week he should be temporarily reinstated while the investigation is ongoing.

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have targeted Bright over his actions. Trump attacked the scientist before his testimony, tweeting, “I don’t know the so-called Whistleblower Rick Bright, never met him or even heard of him, but to me he is a disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!”

Robert Kadlec, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS – a Trump appointee – removed Bright from his position last month.

“I think they wanted to get rid of Dr. Bright from the moment they got there,” a former HHS official recently told Politico. “They set out on a mission to make his life miserable.”

Trump administration officials, meanwhile, told Politico that a number of management issues, including how Bright treated subordinates, convinced them that the vaccine expert should be ousted prior to the coronavirus pandemic. He was not removed until April 20, several months after COVID-19 gained a foothold in the US.

“In filing this whistleblower complaint, he was prepared for unnamed sources in the administration to try to ruin his reputation,” Bright’s attorney Debra Katz told Politico. “He stands by his claims.”