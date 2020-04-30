How to watch all of the Marvel films in chronological order for the ultimate movie marathon

caption The Avengers rally together to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

There are currently 23 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and plenty more are on the way.

If you’re doing a massive rewatch of the films, you shouldn’t necessarily watch them in the order they were released.

The correct chronological order of the films starts with “Captain America: The First Avenger” and ends with “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

November’s “Black Widow” takes place in between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

If you want to get really fancy, you can watch a few minutes of each “Spider-Man” film after the “Avengers” and during “Captain America: Civil War.”

“Black Panther” should be watched after “Civil War” and “Thor: Ragnarok” should be watched right before “Infinity War.”

We’ve also included the original release order of the MCU if you prefer to watch the movies in that order.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Black Widow” is the next big Marvel movie coming to theaters.

If you’re doing a rewatch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before it hits theaters in November, you may be wondering the best way to watch the saga.

You could watch the 22 films in release order, but if you want to watch them in chronological order, a few events will be out of place.

For instance, “Captain Marvel” may be one of the latest releases from Marvel Studios, but it actually takes place in the ’90s. You also may have forgotten that Universal’s “The Incredible Hulk” movie is technically part of the MCU.

Here’s the chronological order we recommend to watch the MCU films before seeing “Black Widow”:

“Captain America: The First Avenger” “Captain Marvel” “Iron Man” “Iron Man 2” “The Incredible Hulk” “Thor” “The Avengers” “Iron Man 3” “Thor: The Dark World” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” “Guardians of the Galaxy” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” “Avengers: Age of Ultron” “Ant-Man” “Captain America: Civil War” This is when “Black Widow” will take place. “Black Panther” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” “Doctor Strange” “Ant-Man and the Wasp”* “Thor: Ragnarok” “Avengers: Infinity War” “Ant-Man and the Wasp” mid-credits scene “Avengers: Endgame” “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

It’s worth noting that you can watch “Black Panther” or “Spider-Man: Homecoming” directly after “Civil War.” Both don’t take place long after the film. “Doctor Strange” technically takes place before and after “Civil War.”

Some suggest it’s good to watch “Ant Man and the Wasp” in between “Infinity War” and “Endgame,” which can certainly be done as the events of the sequel technically take place between both films. However, I think “Infinity War” and “Endgame” were made to be watched back-to-back. And “Ragnarok” and “Infinity War” roll perfectly into one another. That’s left to your personal preference.

Regardless, it’s highly imperative to watch the “Ant-Man” sequel before “Endgame” to fully understand the mechanics of the Quantum Realm which the Avengers use to go back in time.

Why should I watch the films in this order?

caption Fans waited years for this moment. source Marvel Studios

While a majority of the films try to take place during the year they were released, a handful of them take place outside of the normal timeline.

“Captain America: The First Avenger,” despite being released in 2011, takes place during World War II. 2019’s “Captain Marvel” takes place during the ’90s.

Director James Gunn has notably said that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” takes place “a couple of months” after the first film despite the sequel being released three years later. The two should be watched back-to-back.

With that in mind, here’s when the 23 MCU movies take place, how you can swap some of them around, and where you can watch them:

“Captain America: The First Avenger”: 1942-1945

caption Steve Rogers joins the army and becomes Captain America. source Paramount Pictures

The film takes place during World War II in 1942 through 1945. At the film’s end, after being frozen for about 70 years, Steve Rogers wakes up in 2011. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Captain Marvel”: 1995

The majority of the film takes place in 1995 when Carol Danvers crash lands to Earth. We later figure out she was assumed dead in 1989. One of the end-credits scenes shows Carol Danvers in 2018 after the events of “Infinity War.” Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Iron Man”: 2010

caption Tony Stark kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his film should be watched third in terms of the series’ chronology. source Marvel Studios

Originally, it was presumed that “Iron Man” took place in 2008; however, a timeline and book released by Marvel suggests “Iron Man” takes place in 2010. The problem with changing “Iron Man” to 2010 is that there’s a line in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” where Vision reminds Tony he revealed his superhero identity eight years ago (in 2008). Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Iron Man 2”: 2011

According to the same Marvel graphic and book, it’s stated that “Iron Man 2” takes place six months after Tony Stark reveals he’s Iron Man in 2011. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“The Incredible Hulk”: 2011

caption Before Mark Ruffalo, Edward Norton was the Hulk. source YouTube screencap

Yes, the Universal Pictures’ film featuring Edward Norton is considered part of the MCU. General Ross (William Hurt) has appeared in multiple films, including “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Civil War,” to reprise his character and is set to appear in “Black Widow.”

The film was released the same year as “Iron Man” and the official Marvel graphic shows that, other than Bruce becoming the Hulk before “Iron Man,” most of the events of “The Incredible Hulk” line up directly with events from “Iron Man 2.” It also takes place during 2011. Ross returns in “Civil War” to make a reference to himself five years ago in this film. Where to rent: YouTube, Amazon, Redbox, Google Play

“Thor”: 2011

caption Chris Hemsworth’s hair changed a lot for Thor since 2011. source Marvel

The graphic and book also place “Thor” as lining up with “Iron Man 2” and “The Incredible Hulk” as Nick Fury rounds up all of the heroes. The problem with some of these early films was that they were made by other studios like Paramount and Universal. They weren’t originally intended to line up in a larger cinematic universe. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“The Avengers”: 2012

Finally, some continuity is in place. There is no arguing that “The Avengers” takes place in the same year the film was released. Not only does Netflix’s “Daredevil” series place the Battle of New York in 2012, but Tony Stark mentions that Thanos has been plaguing his thoughts fox six years in “Infinity War.” Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Iron Man 3”: December 2012

caption Tony is seen around the holidays in “Iron Man 3.” source Marvel

The film kicks off Phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Tony’s traumatized by the events of “The Avengers.” Though it was released in 2013, the film takes place seven months after the events of the Avengers in December 2012 around the holidays. For kicks, the start of the film has a flashback to New Year’s Eve in 1999. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Thor: The Dark World”: 2013

This is noted in “Marvel: The First Ten Years.” Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”: 2014

caption Bucky Barnes is brainwashed in the “Captain America” sequel. source Disney/Marvel

A fake tombstone for Nick Fury appears to read 2014 in the film. Steve Rogers mentions he’s 95 in the film. We know he was born on July 4, 1918. It’s presumed the film takes place before his birthday. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Guardians of the Galaxy”: 2014

Director James Gunn made this one easy. The film starts off in 1988 before fast-forwarding 26 years later to 2014. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”: 2014

caption “GotG Vol. 2” made everyone fall in love with Baby Groot. source Disney

Gunn made this one extremely easy as well. He confirmed to fans on Facebook in 2016 the film takes place a few months after the first film. This may be the one franchise in the MCU that’s the easiest to keep track of when it’s taking place. The very beginning of the film has a flashback to 1980. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Avengers: Age of Ultron”: 2015

In 2016’s “Civil War,” Tony Stark says the events of “Age of Ultron” took place last summer. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Ant-Man”: 2015

caption Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man. source Disney/Marvel

According to a set visit from Slashfilm, “Ant-Man” takes place a few months after “Age of Ultron.” It had to take place before “Civil War” to introduce Ant-Man before he appeared in the 2016 movie. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Captain America: Civil War”: 2016

There’s a newspaper early in the film showing the film takes place in 2016. By the film’s end, Tony receives a package from Captain America on April 10. Late in the film, there’s a flashback to December 1991 during this film to show when Tony Stark’s parents are killed. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Black Panther”: 2016

Despite coming out in 2018, Marvel places the film in 2017 after the death of T’Challa’s father in “Civil War.” However, that’s at odds with the film itself. A news segment in the movie says T’Chaka died a week ago. Most people in “Black Panther” are just learning about his death and T’Challa has to step in to take over as the new ruler of Wakanda. It makes more sense to watch this film directly after “Civil War” because of T’Chaka’s death. There’s also a flashback that shows T’Challa’s father in 1992 briefly. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”: 2016

caption Despite coming out in 2017, Marvel says the movie takes place in 2016. source Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures

It’s presumed that “Homecoming” doesn’t take place that long after he’s introduced in “Civil War.” The timeframe of the movie is a little wonky because of a title card that reads eight years after the events of the Battle of New York, which would place the film a few years later. In 2018, “Infinity War” co-director Joe Russo said the time jump was incorrect. According to the official Marvel timeline, the film takes place in 2016. Where to watch: FX Now. Available to rent on YouTube, Google Play, Redbox

“Doctor Strange”: 2016 – 2017

caption Stephen Strange puts on this watch near the start of the film. The date reads February 2, 2016. source Marvel Studios

Stephen Strange puts on a watch that says it’s February 2, 2016, when he gets into his car accident. The film is then supposed to take place over the course of about a year as Strange trains at Kamar-Taj for an unspecified amount of time. You could honestly watch this film before “Civil War” and it would still make sense. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”: 2018

The events of “Ant-Man and the Wasp” line up with the timeline for “Avengers: Infinity War” nicely. There’s no way around that. It’s mentioned in the sequel that Scott Lang was placed under house arrest after the events of 2016’s “Civil War” for two years, which was to be followed by three years of probation. In the film, Lang says he has three days of house arrest left before he’s free. If you pay attention to Lang’s computer while taking an online course, you can see the date April 10, 2018, is visible.

However, because the end of “Ragnarok” and beginning of “Infinity War” fit so nicely together, we suggest watching the “Ant-Man” sequel before “Ragnarok.” You can always watch the end-credits scene from this film, which takes place during the end of “Infinity War,” after “Infinity War.”

Where to watch: Netflix, Disney Plus on July 29, 2020

“Thor: Ragnarok”: 2017

caption Thor tells Bruce Banner he’s been MIA for two years. source Disney/Marvel

When Thor finds Bruce Banner he tells him “Age of Ultron” was two years ago. The very end of the film leads right into “Infinity War” making the two perfect companions to watch side by side. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Avengers: Infinity War”: 2018

Tony Stark tells Doctor Strange that Thanos has been in his head for six years since the Battle of New York in 2012. In addition, Vision tells Wanda they’ve been on the run for two years since the events of “Civil War.” Where to watch: Netflix, Disney Plus on June 25, 2020

“Avengers: Endgame”: 2018 and 2023

caption The Avengers rally together to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

The film picks up right after the end of “Infinity War” when the Avengers seek out Thanos and kill him. The film then skips ahead five years into the future via a giant title card. Where to watch: Disney Plus

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”: 2023

We knew since 2017 that “Far From Home” would start minutes after “Avengers: Endgame” ended. The start of the film deals directly with the aftermath of “Endgame” when everyone returns to their lives. Where to watch and rent: Starz, YouTube, Amazon

There’s one more way you can watch the films, but it will take some pausing and changing up of movies

If you really want, you can pause some of the films to watch more moments in chronological order.

The first four minutes of 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” take place right after “Avengers” to introduce Michael Keaton’s villain, Vulture. Ignore the eight years later tag afterward which doesn’t really add up correctly in the timeline, something “Endgame” co-director Joe Russo has said.

caption Michael Keaton’s Vulture villain is born as a result of the attack on NYC in “The Avengers.” source Sony Pictures/Marvel

You can also hit pause about 16 minutes into “Captain America: Civil War” and turn on “Spider-Man: Far From Home” to see where Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio character comes into play in a flashback moment.

You can also stop watching “Captain America: The First Avenger” after Steve Rogers crashes into the ocean. Pick up the film to see him awaken after you watch “Thor” to get recruited to the Avengers squad for the 2012 film.

There’s no real added value to watching the flashbacks of Peter Quill at the start of “GotG” and “GotG Vol. 2” before Captain Marvel as they’re integral to understanding those two movies in their entirety. But the two films do contain flashbacks to 1988 and 1980, respectively.

“Captain America: The First Avenger” until the 1 hour and 50 minute mark. (1942-1945) “Captain Marvel” (1995) Watch “The Incredible Hulk” until Bruce Banner becomes the Hulk for the first time. (2005) “Iron Man” (2010) “Iron Man 2” (2011) The rest of “The Incredible Hulk” (2011) “Thor” (2011) 1 hour, 50 minutes, and 30 seconds into “Captain America” along with the end-credit sequence. (2011) “The Avengers” (2012) The first four minutes of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2012) “Iron Man 3” (December 2012) “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2014) “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) “Ant-Man” (2015) “Captain America: Civil War” until 16:30 minutes into the film. (2016) Three minutes of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” starting at one-hour mark. (2016) The rest of “Civil War” (2016) “Black Panther” to deal with the aftermath of T’Chaka’s death immediately. (2016) The rest of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2016) “Doctor Strange” (2016-2017) “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018) “Thor: Ragnarok” end-credits scene with Thanos’ ship arriving. (2018) “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) The end-credit scene from “Ant-Man and the Wasp” which shows Hank, Janet, and Hope disappear. (2018) The “Captain Marvel” end-credit scene which shows Danvers respond to Nick Fury’s pager call. (2018) “Avengers: Endgame” (2018, 2023) “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2023)

This is great, but I just want to watch the films in release order

caption Maybe you just want a simple, straight-forward way to watch the movies. source Marvel

We hear you. Most of the films take place in the respective year they were released in, so it’s not the end of the world to watch them in that order.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is divided into phases, which may make for an easy way to divide up your viewing. You’ll still feel the same way emotionally by the time you get to “Infinity War” and “Endgame.”

Phase One “Iron Man” (2008) “The Incredible Hulk” (2008) “Iron Man 2” (2010) “Thor” (2011) “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) “The Avengers” (2012)

Phase Two “Iron Man 3” (2013) “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) “Ant-Man” (2015)

Phase Three “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) “Doctor Strange” (2016) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) “Black Panther” (2018) “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018) “Captain Marvel” (2019) “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)

But what about all of those Marvel TV shows? How do they fit into this picture?

caption “Jessica Jones” is great, but you don’t need to watch all of Netflix’s Marvel series to understand the MCU. source Myles Aronowitz/Netflix

Great question. “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Agent Carter,” “Jessica Jones,” “The Runaways,” “Inhumans,” and more also technically take place within the MCU.

If you’ve dedicated time to watching these series as well, or want to add them into the mix, CNet has gone above and beyond to insert the various seasons of every show into your binge. Their graphic is impressive and you should consult it here.

Do I really need to watch all of those shows, too? No.

caption If you really want, you could add “Agent Carter” into the mix after watching the first “Captain America” movie. source ABC

Every show is not necessary to understanding the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Specifically, you won’t be lost if you don’t watch ABC’s one season of “Inhumans” or any of Netflix’s Marvel TV series (“Jessica Jones,” “Daredevil,” “The Punisher,” “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage,” and “The Defenders.”) Those six series make little nods to the MCU at large, but you’re not missing anything in the movies by not watching them.

The only time an MCU film has vaguely referenced the TV shows was in 2016’s “Doctor Strange.” The thin connection is that Doctor Strange’s hospital, Metro General, shares the same name as the hospital in the “Daredevil” series. That could be a reference, but it’s also the name of a hospital in Marvel’s comics.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has had a few tie-ins to mention the movies, but it’s a large investment with six seasons, and a seventh and final season on the way in May.

If you don’t want to commit to every single Marvel series, I recommend tuning into ABC’s two seasons of “Agent Carter” after watching the first “Captain America” movie. There’s a big payoff in “Avengers: Endgame” with Peggy Carter and Howard Stark’s butler Jarvis. All 18 episodes are available to stream on Disney Plus.