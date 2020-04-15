Charities backed by Rihanna, Jack Dorsey, and Jay-Z are teaming up to donate $6.2 million to coronavirus relief efforts

caption Charities backed by Rihanna, Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey are donating $6.2 million in grants to fight coronavirus. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Charities backed by Rihanna, Jack Dorsey, and Jay-Z announced Wednesday they’re collectively donating $6.2 million in grants to organizations involved in coronavirus relief efforts.

The grants will go to 11 nonprofits in the US, the Caribbean, and sub-Saharan Africa that are providing everything from food and shelter to healthcare services and testing kits.

The additional funding follows $5 million in donations by Rihanna’s charity in March.

Dorsey also committed earlier in April to putting $1 billion of his own wealth into a fund for coronavirus relief and other aid efforts.

The Clara Lionel Foundation, a charity started by Rihanna, announced Wednesday that it had teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation to contribute $6.2 million in grants for coronavirus relief efforts around the world.

“The grants, distributed across eleven organizations, will support efforts that include providing shelter, food and healthcare services to homeless youth in New Orleans, to building virus testing capacity across the Caribbean and to the set-up of ICUs, hospital beds and isolation units in sub-Saharan Africa, among others,” according to CLF’s press release.

The recipients, which include larger and well-known organizations like Doctors Without Borders as well as smaller efforts, are providing a range of services across the US, the Caribbean, and sub-Saharan Africa, with many focusing specifically on marginalized communities.

Dorsey and CLF contributed a combined $4.2 million toward the grants, while CLF and Jay-Z contributed another $2 million. CLF also put $5 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts earlier in March.

Dorsey, the CEO of both Twitter and Square, announced earlier in April that he had created a new charity fund backed by $1 billion of his equity in Square, which he estimated amounts to about 28% of his total wealth. Other executives have committed hundreds of millions of dollars toward coronavirus-related causes, but compared to their new worth, few have come anywhere close to the amount Dorsey has pledged.